IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company®, has successfully launched its Round-Up for Love charity program. The efforts will benefit The Children's Center Utah, a Utah-based nonprofit offering mental health services to infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families.
In the first 45 days since announcing the partnership on September 16th, Amare has raised over $25,000. The Round-Up for Love program works by automatically rounding up the total of each first-time order to the nearest dollar as a donation to The Children's Center Utah. Amare provides the round-up at no additional cost to the new customer. Additionally, Amare's existing customers have the option to round up their orders as a donation. To celebrate the launch of the partnership with The Children's Center Utah, Amare also contributed an additional $5 for every order of its new best-selling Amare Happy Juice Pack.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the successful launch of our Round-Up for Love program and partnership with The Children's Center Utah," said Amare Chief Executive Officer Jared Turner. "Love and Service are two of our company's core values. To see our entire Amare community rally to support this cause fills us with hope, optimism, and belief that together we are making a difference!"
The Children's Center Utah offers clinical services such as assessment and evaluations, child and family therapy, infant/early childhood mental health (IECMH) consultations, and webinars for childcare professionals. Money donated through the Round-Up for Love program will help ensure all children and families who need the center's comprehensive mental health services can access them, regardless of their ability to pay.
"What a great opportunity for our organization to be partnered with Amare," said The Children's Center Utah President and CEO Rebecca Dutson. "We both share the same core value of love and vision for improving mental health. These contributions from the Amare community will go a long way to helping us provide care for nearly 1,200 children and families."
About Amare Global
Amare Global® (amare.com) was founded in 2016 as The Mental Wellness Company®. Its name, Amare, means "to love" in Latin. The company proudly proclaims its #1 core value is Love, and its mission is to create more love in the world. Amare is the category leader in the $121 billion market of mental wellness. Privately held and funded, it is one of the fastest-growing natural health products and direct selling companies. In addition, Amare empowers financial wellness through its entrepreneurial business opportunity. Its patented and award-winning product formulations leverage the emerging science of the gut microbiome, the body's "second brain." For more information, visit http://www.amare.com.
About The Children's Center Utah
Established in 1962, The Children's Center Utah is the only organization in Utah exclusively offering trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment for very young children ages birth through six and their families. The mission of The Children's Center Utah is to provide comprehensive mental health care to enhance the emotional well-being of infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families. As the regional experts in children's mental health, The Children's Center Utah offers family therapy for mental and behavioral health challenges faced by young children, as well as treatment for trauma exposure. For more information, visit childrenscenterutah.org.
