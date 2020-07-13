SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in southeast Michigan have a new option to rejuvenate aging skin: AmazingLift.
AmazingLift offers three minimally-invasive procedures, all with fast recovery times:
- AmazingLift Eyes: Reduce or eliminate bagginess, puffiness and droopy eyelids
- AmazingLift Neck: Lift sagging jowls and eliminate "turkey neck"
- AmazingLift Face: Designed for a more youthful face, eyes and neck
Soon, lots of southeast Michigan doctors will offer AmazingLift facial rejuvenation services. At launch, the services will be offered by Dr. Jeffrey Colton of Novi. Double board-certified, his expertise is widely acclaimed and he was listed as one of America's top surgeons by the Detroit Free Press.
"I had the eye procedure done and I couldn't be happier," said Lisa Zeitlin, 64, of Farmington Hills. "My hooded eyelids made me look old and tired. This simple procedure boosted my enjoyment of life and made me feel 20 years younger."
"We want to help people look their very best without the hassles and long recovery time of traditional plastic surgery," said Dr. Colton. "AmazingLift is a minimally-invasive and quick procedure that takes less than an hour to bring out a natural looking you. It is as quick as most dental procedures."
The AmazingLift procedure will soon be offered across the State by dozens of the best facial surgeons with a goal of helping thousands of men and women look their absolute best.
Patients are assigned a Personal Advocate to guide them through the process and answer any questions that may arise.
Pricing begins at $99/month and financing is available. For more information about AmazingLift, visit www.amazinglift.com or telephone 1-866-6-AMAZING.
MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313.207.5960, crobar@robarpr.com