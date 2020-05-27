NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With healthcare facilities increasingly turning to technology to power telehealth options, Ambra Health, makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced the company was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award winner in the Healthcare Technology Solution category.
"At this pivotal time in healthcare and public health, we are so grateful to have been recognized as the best healthcare technology solution," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. "Providers and patients are looking for trusted solutions to enable virtual care. Ambra Health empowers facilities of all sizes to move to a fully digital model of image management to improve both internal operations and patient care. The CODiE seal of approval is hugely impactful."
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. Ambra is one of only 43 CODiE Award category winners for products and services developed specifically by business-to-business (B2B) software, information, and media companies. In 2017, Ambra Health was also named the StartUp Company of the Year in the SIIA Company CODiE Awards.
SIIA judges noted Ambra's robust functionality including integrations with Amazon and Google, the ability to share imaging with nearby facilities, physician collaboration features, and enabling patients to share images for second opinions. Judges commented specifically that, "(Ambra) is a well designed and well-executed product which meets the needs of a variety of customers in the complex healthcare environment." And, Ambra has a "very clean interface combined with robust functionality."
Details about the CODiE Awards recipients can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.
About SIIA
SIIA is the leading association representing the software and digital content industries. SIIA represents approximately 800 member companies worldwide that develop software and digital information content. SIIA provides global services in government relations, business development, corporate education, and intellectual property protection to the leading companies that are setting the pace for the digital age. For more information, visit www.siia.net.
About Ambra Health
Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.