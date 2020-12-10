Ambrx Presents Phase 1 Trial Data Update and Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial in Progress for Lead Program ARX788 at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

- 74% ORR in the Phase 1 HER2-positive Breast Cancer Trial in China and 67% ORR in the Phase 1 HER2 Expressing Pan-tumor Trial in US/AU - Multiple Global Phase 2/3 Trials to Begin Early 2021