VAN WERT, Ohio, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Braun Ambulances is pleased to welcome Danko Emergency Equipment to their Dealer Partner network. Danko Emergency Equipment will provide new ambulance sales and service to Fire/EMS customers throughout Colorado. With over 45 years in the industry, Danko Emergency Equipment is an established dealership dedicated to serving
customers in Fire/EMS.
Danko Emergency Equipment is a family-owned business that manufactures and sells high-quality firefighting and emergency vehicles to fire departments, rural fire districts, and governmental entities. When it comes to new ambulances, they offer Demers Ambulances, Crestline, and now Braun Ambulances. Operating out of 42,000 square foot facility equipped with the latest, state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, Danko is well-equipped to provide first-class service after the sale. In addition, many of their employees serve their local community on the fire service; their knowledge and firsthand experience adds value and input in helping to select the perfect emergency vehicles for their customers.
"Danko Emergency Equipment is proud to represent Braun Ambulances for Colorado as we expand westward," says Jeff Wegner, Director of Sales & Marketing for Danko Emergency Equipment. "We have the sales and service capabilities to design the product you need for your EMS professionals. We recognize Braun as a highly customized, quality product and are excited to show you what we can offer along with the Demers and Crestline brands of ambulances."
Chad Brown, Vice President of US Sales for Demers-Braun-Crestline, has the following to say about the new partnership: "We are extremely excited to add Mark, Jeff, and the entire Danko team to the DBC family in Colorado. Danko has been in business for many years and provides outstanding products and world class customer service that is second to none in the business. We look forward to a long-standing partnership together, today and into the future!"
Located in Van Wert, Ohio, Braun Ambulances is expanding their brand awareness and partner network in the western half of the United States. Having already offered Demers Ambulances and Crestline, it was a natural extension for Danko Emergency Equipment to pick up Braun Ambulances. With seven ambulance models and unrivaled customization options, Danko customers will now have even more flexibility in designing a new ambulance to meet their exact needs and specifications.
For more information about Braun Ambulances and their Dealer Partner network, please contact Madison Braxton, US Marketing Coordinator for Demers Braun Crestline at 419.232.7020 or mbraxton@braunambulances.com.
About Braun Ambulances:
Since 1972, Braun Ambulances has been a custom ambulance manufacturer focused on safety, quality, and innovation. Serving small volunteer Fire/EMS services to large municipalities and all size departments/private organizations in between, Braun offers seven ambulance models in Type I or Type III configurations and countless customization options. Leveraging the power of partner brands, Demers Ambulances and Crestline, Braun Ambulances is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience as a premier ambulance manufacturer. Learn more by visiting http://www.BraunAmbulances.com.
