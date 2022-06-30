Demers Ambulance USA names MacQueen Emergency as dealer partner representing Crestline products throughout South Dakota.
VAN WERT, Ohio, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Committed to enhancing its US dealer partner network, Demers USA, authorized U.S. distributor of Crestline products, is proud to announce MacQueen Emergency will now represent the Crestline brand throughout South Dakota.
"We are excited to continue our growth into the EMS marketplace by representing Crestline in the state of South Dakota," said Dan Gage, President & CEO of MacQueen Emergency. "The DBC (Demers, Braun, and Crestline) family of Ambulances represent the best in the industry, and we are proud to be a part of their team."
MacQueen Equipment started in 1961 and is operational in 12 states. MacQueen entered the EMS market in 2016 when it became a fire apparatus dealer for four states. Today, MacQueen operates 15 locations across 12 states, 78 technicians, and 93 service bays. One of the core pillars is servicing the customer and they are committed to that every day.
"We are pleased to have the MacQueen team be a part of the DBC family," says Greg Tucci, Director of U.S. Sales for Demers Braun Crestline. "They have a passion for this industry and offer a customer service aspect that is second to none. They bring a growth-minded element to our network, from new ambulance sales to after-market sales support, to multiple customer service locations. We know Crestline customers will be more than taken care of working with MacQueen Emergency and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with them."
To learn more about Demers Braun Crestline dealer partners or for new ambulance sales and service in South Dakota, please contact Greg Tucci, Director of U.S. Sales for Demers Braun Crestline at gtucci@demers-ambulances.com.
About Demers Braun Ambulance Mfg., Inc.
Through its strong and diversified portfolio of brands - Demers, Braun, Crestline, and Medix- the Company operates eight production and service center sites across North America and employs a staff of ~1000. Each year, the combined sales positions the company as the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products ranges from the price-conscious value ambulance to the highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, Crestline, and Medix can help you save more lives, visit Demers-Ambulances.com, BraunAmbulances.com, CrestlineCoach.com, and MedixAmbulance.com.
About MacQueen Equipment
Established in 1961, MacQueen Equipment is a diversified dealer of emergency specialty vehicles. MacQueen's Emergency Division distributes new ambulances manufactured by Demers and Crestline, while offering the highest quality environmental and emergency products and services to municipalities, contractors, airports, and fire departments in the Midwest. MacQueen's headquarters are located in St. Paul Minnesota.
