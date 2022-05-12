Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles are celebrating EMTs and Paramedics during National EMS Week and Paramedics Services Week.
VAN WERT, Ohio and BELOEIL, Quebec, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles will roll out the red carpet to celebrate EMTs and paramedic professionals across North America. The four ambulance brands will first observe National EMS Week in the United States from May 15-21, 2022. The following week, Demers Ambulances and Crestline Coach will observe Paramedic Services Week in Canada from May 22-28, 2022. The celebration includes daily tributes to EMS professionals, with messages of gratitude and thanks for their significant contribution and tireless work in local communities. In addition, daily prizes will be awarded and those interested in participating in the giveaway are invited to follow the ambulance brands on Facebook.
National EMS Week (U.S.)
"We are thankful for EMS practitioners year-round," says Chad Brown, Vice President U.S. Sales (Demers-Braun-Crestline). "However, National EMS Week is a wonderful opportunity to dedicate time to publicly recognize the heroes behind emergency medical services. EMS professionals directly support the health, safety, and wellbeing of their communities. We look forward to honoring their hard work by raising awareness for their profession and hosting exciting giveaways."
"EMS Week has a long history in the U.S.," according to Rob Eichorst, Vice President U.S. Sales (Medix). "As a family of four brands and leaders in new ambulance sales and services, we are proud to shine a bright light on this incredible group of professionals coast to coast."
In its 47th year, National EMS Week celebrates emergency medical services professionals from May 15-21, 2022. The annual campaign theme campaign Rising to the Challenge, from ACEP and NAEMT, was chosen to highlight how EMS professionals face overwhelming challenges and yet still rise above them. In addition, it supports and strengthens the EMS community by honoring accomplishments and increasing awareness of EMS's critical role. Demers-Braun-Crestline-Medix invites all EMS professionals to follow the ambulance manufacturers on Facebook for a chance to win daily prizes: Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles.
Paramedic Services Week (Canada)
"As Gold Sponsors of Paramedic Chiefs of Canada, Demers and Crestline are deeply honored to celebrate our EMS community during Paramedic Services Week," says Scott Sawatsky, Vice President Sales & Marketing Canada. "Year-round, we can't express our thanks and gratitude enough to our frontline heroes for their enthusiastic dedication across the country. As a special tribute this year we've planned a week-long celebration that ties into the industry association's theme."
Paramedic Services Week will be observed in Canada on May 22-28, 2022. The theme this year is Faces of Paramedicine and will focus on different specialties within the Paramedic profession, with sub-themes for each day. Demers Ambulances and Crestline Coach are longtime supporters of Paramedic Chiefs of Canada and proudly sponsor the event. Demers-Crestline invites all Canadian EMS professionals to follow the ambulance manufacturers on Facebook for a chance to win daily prizes: Demers Ambulances and Crestline Coach.
#
About Demers Ambulances USA, Inc.
With its strong and diverse portfolio of Demers, Braun, Crestline, and Medix brands, Demers Ambulances is the second largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Demers, Braun Crestline, and Medix Specialty Vehicles offer ambulance models ranging from the economy ambulance to the highly customized specialized vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles can help you save more lives, visit Demers-Ambulances.com, BraunAmbulances.com, CrestlineCoach.com, and MedixAmbulance.com.
About EMS Week:
EMS Week (USA) was first observed in 1974. It was established to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in their communities. This year's theme is Rising to the Challenge and will be observed May 15-21, 2022.
About Paramedic Services Week:
Paramedic Services Week honors the men and women of Canada's emergency medical services. This year's theme is Faces of Paramedicine and will be observed from May 22-28, 2022. Demers Ambulances and Crestline Coach are Gold Sponsors for the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada.
Media Contact
Vanessa Bomboir, Demes, Braun, Crestline, 306-230-7723, vbomboir@crestlinecoach.com
Isabelle Doyon, Demes, Braun, Crestline, 514-465-3100, idoyon@demers-ambulances.com
SOURCE Demes, Braun, Crestline