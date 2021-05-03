VAN WERT, Ohio and SASKATOON, Saskatchewan and BELOEIL, Quebec, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demers Braun Crestline (DBC), three leading ambulance manufacturers, will celebrate Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals throughout the entire month of May in honor of EMS Week in the United States and Paramedic Services Week in Canada formally observed May 16-22 (USA) and May 23-29 (Canada).
Demers Ambulance, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach are shining a bright spotlight on EMS front line heroes to recognize the remarkable and tireless efforts dedicated to responding to the call and ultimately saving lives. Today DBC officially kicks off its EMS recognition campaign affectionately dubbed "Real Stars of Life" during which stories featuring EMS professionals will be shared on social media, while Crew Meals will be provided to various EMS departments.
"What a year for EMS," says Chad Brown, Vice President Sales, USA. "The pandemic has been a trying time for many, but first responders have carried a significant burden over the last 14 months. They have been asked to do so much to support their communities and they are not done yet. Last year, we celebrated similarly with a full month of social highlights and giveaways. We are excited to do it again this year only amplified, because we understand what a challenging time it has been for our first responder family."
"We've seen extraordinary efforts from front-line EMS/Paramedics," adds Scott Sawatsky, Vice President Sales, Canada. "They have selflessly given back to their communities, going beyond the call of duty. Too often, these front-line heroes (EMS/Paramedics) are forgotten. We are especially excited for this campaign to raise awareness of the incredible work they are doing, and it is a great opportunity for Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach to honor EMS professionals directly across North America."
Right now, DBC is encouraging medics and local communities alike to participate in the "Real Stars of Life" campaign by submitting pictures and stories of their own local EMS heroes. In addition to paying tribute to EMS communities, each respective DBC brand will randomly award a crew meal to organizations each week. Winners will be announced on May 7, 14, 21, and 28. Each crew meal will be provided as a $250 prepaid credit card to respect COVID-19 safety protocols at EMS stations. DBC is hopeful departments will patron local restaurants impacted by the pandemic to cater their meal.
Submit your pictures and stories by tagging the brands on Facebook: @demersambulances, @braunambulances, or @crestlinecoachltd, or by directly submitting stories and pictures through email at mbraxton@braunambulances.com.
For more information about this campaign, please contact Vanessa Bomboir, DBC Marketing Manager USA/Canada, at 306.986.5677 or vbomboir@crestlinecoach.com.
About Demers Braun Ambulance Manufacturer and Demers Braun Crestline:
Through its strong and diversified portfolio of Demers, Braun, and Crestline brands, the Company operates six production and service center sites across North America and employs more than 1,000 people. Demers Braun Crestline combined brand sales position the company as the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products ranges from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, and Crestline can help you save more lives, visit http://www.Demers-Ambulances.com, http://www.BraunAmbulances.com, and http://www.CrestlineCoach.com.
About EMS Week:
EMS Week (USA) was first observed in 1974. It was established to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in their communities. This year's theme is This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities and will be observed May 16-22, 2021.
About Paramedic Services Week:
Paramedic Services week salutes the men and women of Canada's emergency medical services in a similar fashion. This year's theme is Paramedic as Educator – Citizen Ready and will be observed from May 23-29, 2021. Demers Ambulances and Crestline Coach are Gold Sponsors for the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada.
