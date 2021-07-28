NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 7.77 billion is expected in the ambulance services market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ambulance services market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Falck AS, Global Medical Response Inc., Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., and Priority Ambulance LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of road accidents will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Ambulance Services Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Emergency
- Non-emergency
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the ambulance services market in the specialized consumer services industry include Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Falck AS, Global Medical Response Inc., Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., and Priority Ambulance LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Ambulance Services Market size
- Ambulance Services Market trends
- Ambulance Services Market industry analysis
The growing geriatric population is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost and operational constraints of air ambulances may threaten the growth of the market.
Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulance services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ambulance services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ambulance services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulance services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Emergency - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-emergency - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.
- Air Methods Corp.
- America Ambulance Services Inc.
- Babcock International Group Plc
- BVG India Limited
- Falck AS
- Global Medical Response Inc.
- Netcare ltd.
- PHI Inc.
- Priority Ambulance LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
