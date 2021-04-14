HIGH POINT, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMCASE has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Furniture and Systems, Casework and Accessories with Premier. Effective 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for furnishings, furniture, cabinetry (filing cabinets, mobile storage, etc.), casegoods, multiple seating, ergonomics, fabrics, artwork, and related accessories, restoration and repair.
AMCASE CEO, Marianne Mulford LeSage, states, "As two companies that place value in being flexible and creative as well as producing high-quality solutions, we believe that the agreement between AMCASE and Premier will deliver savings for Premier members and substantially drive growth. We are excited and looking forward to what the future holds with Premier."
The agreement will run through December 2023 for the manufacturer category specializing in healthcare and education. Area examples specific to product placement include exam rooms, nurses stations, reception stations, patient rooms, laboratories, classrooms and more.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
AMCASE designs and builds cost-effective, durable, and beautiful modular workspaces for the healthcare, education, office and retail industries. As an American-made modular casework solution with on-site manufacturing, computer-driven production and a catalog of over 10,000 standard products, AMCASE provides limitless custom capabilities and innovative solutions. Over 40 years of experience and operating as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) have resulted in long-lasting, flexible, and cost-saving solutions.
