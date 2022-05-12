The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) and PlatformQ Health have forged an exclusive education partnership to deliver cutting-edge, deployable information about macular degeneration to providers, patients, and their families.
BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based on the impressive results of its early professional development collaboration, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) and PlatformQ Health have forged an exclusive education partnership. Together, the organizations will deliver cutting-edge, deployable information about macular degeneration to providers, patients, and their families.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the AMDF has long been a trusted source of health information, bringing invaluable, personalized support to those living with macular degeneration. The organization: helps patients understand the disease, available treatments, and how to reduce risk; gives voice to the concerns of those affected by AMD; and supports promising research toward new treatments and improved quality of life.
The two companies plan to produce many educational programs together, and have completed two so far with strong results:
- The first initiative was a patient education program, which drew more than 1,000 attendees and generated more than 300 questions. 75% reported the information would improve communication with their health care provider, and 64% said they feel more in control of their health-related decisions. Based on the level of interest, AMDF and PlatformQ held a follow-up session to further address attendees' many questions.
- A provider session about diabetic eye disease, age-related macular degeneration, and related conditions also generated positive outcomes. 90% of the 400+ attendees said the education will improve their medical and practice knowledge and 80% said it will improve patients' clinical outcomes.
"Our members trust us to deliver credible health information and life management skills until early-intervention treatments or a cure is found," said Matthew Levine, Director of Grants, Advocacy, and Partnerships at the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. "Working with PlatformQ Health enables us to broaden our reach, bringing the patient perspective to eye specialists while educating the public about this condition."
"Macular degeneration is a leading cause of blindness that affects millions of people around the world," said PlatformQ Health CEO Robert Rosenbloom. "Education is empowering to providers, patients, and caregivers affected by this condition. It promotes early detection, risk-reducing behaviors, and improved treatment outcomes. We're honored to have the opportunity to contribute meaningful educational programs to benefit this community."
About the American Macular Degeneration Foundation
The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) is a non-profit organization committed to the prevention, treatment, and cure of macular degeneration. The organization offers hope and support to those with age-related macular degeneration and their families. The organization raises public awareness of the disease while supporting a national research agenda, making allies of the scientific community, the government, and people, and their families who are living with macular degeneration. AMDF is a funding source, and an international clearinghouse for information and research.
About PlatformQ Health
PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of interactive digital medical education for clinicians, patients and caregivers. To improve patient care, PlatformQ Health creates video-first educational modules with premier partners, so learners can better understand conditions, available treatment options, and the latest research. The company's proprietary platform allows participants to engage in real-time discussion with scientific, research and patient care experts – and the integrated learning solution enables advocates, administrators, health systems and plans, foundations, societies, member organizations and associations to measure the impact of their education.
Media Contact
Alexandra Lloyd, PlatformQ Health, 7816062962, alloyd@platformq.com
SOURCE PlatformQ Health