COSTA MESA, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic is taking a terrible toll on the mental health and wellness of our nation's heroes. As a show of support, Amen Clinics is offering a 30% discount on clinic services to all first responders and frontline healthcare workers.
The leader in brain imaging and mental health, Amen Clinics wants to help these heroes optimize their brain function so they can enhance personal well-being and better serve others during the pandemic.
Over the past three decades, Amen Clinics has developed a unique brain-based process that looks at the organ that we treat that helps us diagnose and treat the root causes of depression, anxiety, PTSD, TBI, addiction, memory issues, and more.
This offer includes:
- 2 brain SPECT scans
- A sophisticated online neuro-cognitive assessment
- A full history assessment by video appointment
- A 2-hour video appointment with an Amen Clinics physician to review results and treatment recommendations
With this offer, heroes will receive 30% off any evaluations scheduled in the months of May or June 2020. Our medical clinics have taken all necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of all our patients.
If you're interested in this special offer, please call 844-826-2526 and mention "First Responder and Frontline Healthcare Workers Offer."
ABOUT AMEN CLINICS
Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 12-time New York Times bestselling author. Unlike traditional psychiatry, which rarely looks at the brain, Amen Clinics uses brain imaging to help identify the root causes of symptoms and conditions.
Media Contact:
Natalie Buchoz
Amen Clinics
P: (714) 421-3778
E: nbuchoz@amenclinic.com