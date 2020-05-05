SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate almost the entire news cycle. And with good cause, given its devastating impact on every aspect of our lives. Still, it poses challenges to break through, compounded by mass furloughs in the media of reporters, producers and other staff. That makes it harder to get messages out about any topic, especially those unrelated to COVID-19.
To navigate this difficult news environment, Amendola Communications, a national public relations, marketing and social media agency, offers several key suggestions. The agency has successfully used a number of strategies to secure placements for clients in outlets that include the Boston Globe, Business Insider, Computerworld, ABC News-Dallas, CBS News-Chicago, Forbes, US News & World Report, Wall Street Journal, Yahoo! News, Fierce Healthcare, Healthcare IT News, HealthLeaders, MedPage Today, STAT, and dozens of other national and trade media outlets.
"Pitch feel-good news. People need to hear goodwill stories now more than ever," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola. "Pitch stories that educate and spark thinking. Be a true thought leader. What sorts of things will people want or need in the post-COVID-19 world to get back to normal. Start priming the pump with such stories now."
These and other tips are included in a Forbes article by Ms. Amendola. Read the byline here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2020/05/01/how-to-break-through-an-all-consuming-news-cycle/#43e9d9346e48
