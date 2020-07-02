- According to AIRM, "IVF with INVOcell is a simple, cost-effective, and highly rewarding methodology to increase access to care for assisted reproduction" - Industry forecasts suggest that only 1% to 2% of the estimated 150 million infertile couples worldwide are currently being treated - INVO's mission is to increase access to care and expand infertility treatment across the globe with a goal of improving patient affordability and industry capacity