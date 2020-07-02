BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SARASOTA, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: INVO), ("the Company", "INVO") a medical device company focused on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility and developers of INVOcell®, the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System, was the focus of a spotlight report by Birmingham, Alabama-based America Institute of Reproductive Medicine (AIRM) highlighting the success achieved in their practice utilizing INVOcell.
"The AIRM clinic became an early adopter and advocate for the use of INVOcell shortly after we received FDA-clearance. We appreciate their willingness to share their story of that successful implementation of INVOcell within their clinic practice, which highlights important aspects of our INVOcell technology solution," stated Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience.
See full Clinic Spotlight report for additional details at https://www.invobioscience.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/AIRM-INVOcell-Insights-Approved-Final-Version-070120-FINAL-1.pdf.
A summary of the report follows:
America Institute of Reproductive Medicine (AIRM) is a small boutique practice established in Birmingham, Alabama in the fall of 2017 by Dr. Cecil Long. In February 2018, Dr. Karen Hammond joined the practice as the IVF Program Director. Embryologist Lisa Ray joined AIRM a few months later.
AIRM performed a total of six cycles of IVF in 2017. After the addition of INVOcell, the number of cycles grew to more than 350 cycles in 2019; with the practice now having performed nearly 600 INVOcell cases to date. Despite our 3-person essential team and small practice footprint, we estimate AIRM could perform in excess of 600 INVOcell cycles per year, far exceeding what could be performed using traditional IVF with the same clinic resources. As a result, we now predominately utilize INVOcell as the primary treatment option for our "Affordable IVF Program℠", which enables us to achieve our primary goal of providing a high-quality patient outcome at an affordable price.
Treatment affordability is a major issue and a prohibiting factor for many patients. Unfortunately, the financial burdens of in vitro fertilization (IVF), generally upwards of $10,000 - $15,000 in the United States, restrict access to care for a significant number of patients who would benefit from the treatment.
INVOcell has enabled our program to offer industry leading metrics, including affordability and cost per outcome. INVOcell dramatically streamlines the laboratory workload by eliminating the need for laboratory culture and its inherent costs and risks -- no fertilization checks, no daily observation of the embryos, no concerns with taking the embryos in/out of the incubator; essentially eliminating the risk of laboratory error. This simplicity enables the program to perform significantly more cycles with the use of INVOcell. The reduced patient interaction, clinic workload, and more appropriate staffing requirements also highlight the advantages of INVOcell in the midst of the COVID pandemic as there are fewer touch points with this streamlined process.
In summary, IVF with INVOcell is a simple, cost-effective, and highly rewarding methodology to increase access to care for assisted reproduction. The entire process is less time intensive than conventional IVF without compromising successful pregnancy outcomes.
Karen R. Hammond, DNP, CRNP
IVF Program Director
Cecil A. Long, MD
Practice Director
Lisa J. Ray, MS, ELD
Embryology Director
