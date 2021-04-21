BALTIMORE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently conferred a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence on the Critical Care Unit at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Mercy's Critical Care Unit received the Gold Beacon Award previously in 2016 and the Silver Beacon Award in 2012.
The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN's six Healthy Work Environment Standards.
Units that achieve this 3-year, 3-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with Magnet® Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.
"The AACN created the Beacon Award to recognize units which distinguish themselves by improving every facet of patient care. That's our mission every day on every unit at Mercy Medical Center. We are honored to have our Critical Care Unit, which has distinguished itself during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising to even greater heights, receive this well-earned award," said Kimberly Schwenk, Vice President, Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.
AACN President Elizabeth Bridges, PhD, RN, CCNS, FCCM, FAAN, applauds the commitment of the caregivers at Mercy Medical Center's Critical Care Unit for working together to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by the Beacon Award for Excellence. These dedicated healthcare professionals join other members of our exceptional community of nurses, who set the standard for optimal patient care.
"Receiving a Beacon Award for Excellence demonstrates a team's commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and evidence-based care to patients and families. Creating healthy and supportive work environments empowers nurses and other team members to make their optimal contribution," Bridges explained. "Achieving this award is such an honor and brings such joy to those who have worked so hard to achieve excellence in patient care and positive patient outcomes," Bridges added.
Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated hospital with a national reputation for women's health. Mercy is home to the nationally acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine. Mercy nurses are proud to be nationally recognized for their top rated nursing quality and excellence. For more information, visit Mercy online at http://www.mdmercy.com, at MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.
