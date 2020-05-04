CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists officially began its annual Save Your Tooth Month celebration on May 1, sponsored by EndoVision. This year's awareness month includes some modifications to fit the times.
Historically, member and public participation in the annual awareness celebration has been abounding – from creative decor, to donated services, to state proclamations – there was never a shortage of initiative taken and enthusiasm expressed by members and patients alike.
Right now, times are different. Still, it's important for the public to remember that most endodontists' offices are open for emergency cases.
"Endodontists can still save teeth, they can do it painlessly, and they can be found at findmyendodontist.com," said AAE President Dr. Alan H. Gluskin. "In turn, we can share their inspirational stories to make Save Your Tooth Month all the more meaningful in the era of COVID-19."
To help recognize the important work of endodontists in these times, the Association is encouraging its members to submit those stories online at aae.org/stories. Patients may also wish to share stories of their own by emailing pr@aae.org.
After all, knowing where to go for tooth pain or infected teeth during a pandemic not only can save your tooth, but your life and the lives of those in your community. Endodontists are trained to treat urgent dental emergencies related to tooth pain and infection and have the necessary resources and equipment for saving your teeth.
Patients should also know that practicing dentists (all specialties), dental auxiliaries and dental laboratories currently apply infection control procedures as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Dental Association. These include use of the rubber dam, proper masks and high-evacuation suction.
The Association will be sharing stories all month long on its social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter). Those who wish to participate via social media are encouraged to use the hashtags #thankanendo and #sytm2020.
To learn more about Save Your Tooth Month, visit the official website: aae.org/sytm.
Please refer to the CDC's COVID-19 webpage for information about the coronavirus disease. To learn more about the AAE's efforts to help inform patients and endodontists about COVID-19, please visit its dedicated page: aae.org/covid.
"We have three main message points this month: 1) Endodontists are available to see dental emergencies and relieve the burden of emergency rooms and departments. 2) The public can easily find an endodontist in their area with our user-friendly tool: findmyendodontist.com. 3) Endodontists are highly valued – always, but even more so in these times. If you've received care from an endodontist, be sure to #thankanendo this month," Dr. Gluskin said.
About the American Association of Endodontists:
The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 10 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.
Contacts:
Kim A. FitzSimmons, MBA
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
kfitzsimmons@aae.org
312-872-0458
Elisabeth Lisican
Integrated Communications Specialist
elisican@aae.org
312-872-0460
Michael Dobrow
Integrated Communications Specialist
mdobrow@aae.org
312-872-0462