CHICAGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists, the dental specialty organization representing more than 8,000 members, today announced it has launched a Newsroom website designed with the media and public in mind. The sleek new site serves as a meaningful way to elevate endodontics and endodontists, and touts the importance of saving the natural dentition through root canal treatment.
"In recent years, the AAE has created an abundance of award-winning engaging content clearly outlining the important work endodontists do, and now we have a digital home for it all," said AAE President Dr. Alan H. Gluskin. "This new site is much more than a repository, however. It is a dynamic site and will continue to be updated as we release several more public-facing activations in the coming year. This is just the beginning."
Recent years have put the AAE on the map in terms of creative media and communications. From the installation of a chief marketing and communications officer, to the development of a full marcom team, to the launch of a major public campaign – and to now, several awards later, the AAE is ready for a dedicated newsroom to serve as a useful media hub.
The Ask the Expert section will allow journalists on deadline to get questions answered quickly – directly from AAE member and Pubic and Professional Relations Committee Chair Dr. Mark B. Desrosiers. AAE members and dental professionals will also find the site useful, as it includes many useful downloadables, such as videos, infographics and fact sheets.
While aae.org/patients is the AAE website geared towards the public, any patients who find themselves at newsroom.aae.org will likely find it useful as well.
"I highly recommend everyone gets to know our new Newsroom site," Dr. Gluskin said. "Head over to newsroom.aae.org, and stay a while. There's something there for everyone to gain, and it really sets the stage for our exciting future creative plans."
About the American Association of Endodontists
The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.
