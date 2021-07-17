WASHINGTON, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) is the national professional association representing licensed and licensable naturopathic physicians (NDs) in the United States.
The AANP has recently learned of a licensed naturopathic doctor in Napa, California arrested for allegedly falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards and selling homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets.
Licensed naturopathic doctors are trained as primary care providers who emphasize personalized, preventive, whole-person healthcare. This training includes education on standards of care for immunization, and vaccines are one of many tools used by naturopathic physicians to protect against infectious diseases. This is reflected in the Association of Accredited Naturopathic Medical Colleges Core Competencies on Immunization Education and the AANP's previous statement on COVID-19 vaccination.
Regulation of the practice of medicine is essential to protect each individual patient and the public. Fundamental to the AANP's strategic plan is advocating for NDs to be licensed and recognized to practice to the fullest extent of their education and training throughout the US and its territories. This ensures appropriate regulation is in place and avenues are established to protect public health.
As medical professionals, licensed naturopathic physicians are held to the highest treatment and ethical standards of patient-centered care. As an organization, community, and profession, we take seriously the alleged actions for which this doctor is accused. Putting the health of patients and others at risk by fraudulently presenting any treatment as a replacement for authorized vaccines, and falsifying documents is both illegal and unethical.
Robert Kachko, ND, LAc, president of the AANP underscores, "While this practitioner's alleged actions are extremely disheartening, they in no way reflect the profession of Naturopathic Medicine, its mission, and the actions of our physician members. NDs have been leaders in their communities and have played a crucial role in the prevention of COVID-19 and support of patients suffering with this illness. We continue to emphasize the importance of licensing and regulation of Naturopathic Medicine."
###
About the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians
The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) is the professional association that represents licensed naturopathic physicians. AANP strives to make naturopathic medicine available to every American, and to increase recognition of naturopathic physicians as the identified authorities on natural medicine. Learn more at http://www.naturopathic.org.
Media Contact
Taryn Ernest, Communications Director, American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, +1 (202) 237-8150, taryn.ernest@naturopathic.org
SOURCE American Association of Naturopathic Physicians