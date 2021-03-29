DETROIT, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 12 American Cancer Society Michigan Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more, visit cancer.org.

2021 Board Members:

Tom S. Pursel - 20201 ACS Area Board Chair

Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Merrill Private Wealth Management

Susan Venen-Bock - 2021 ACS Area Board Vice Chair

Owner, SvB Consulting

Jessica Bensenhaver, MD, MS - Surgeon, Henry Ford Health System

Benjamin Bohannon - Product Manager, General Motors

RJ Corning - Sr. Director, Global Benefits & Mobility, Whirlpool

Ian A. Hogan - Executive Vice President; Corporate Banking & Treasury, Comerica Bank

Jay Kalisky - C.P.A., CFP, Robinson, Pietras, Kalisky & Company, P.C.

RANDALL MELTON - Vice President of Merchandising, Kroger Michigan Division

Cheri Morrison - ACS Volunteer

David Peabody - Sr. Vice President; General Counsel & Managing Director, McKinley

Davang Shah - Global Managing Director, Marketing Google

Jeffrey Sheehan - President, Johnstone Supply

