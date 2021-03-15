CLEVELAND, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 30 Ohio/ West Virginia/ Northern Kentucky American Cancer Society Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more, visit cancer.org.
2021 Board Members:
Kris Kipp – ACS Area Board Chair
Executive Director, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer
The Ohio State University
James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Jerry Kysela – ACS Area Board Vice Chair
Senior Managing Director – Executive Chairman Aon
Jeanette Altenau – ACS Area Board Vice Chair
Director of Community Relations & Government Affairs, TriHealth
David Arends – Chairman & CEO, CR Architecture & Design
Carrie Beckman - Associate Chief Nursing Officer, The Christ Hospital
Kathleen Bond - ACS Volunteer
Jennifer Carlson - Associate Vice President, External Relations & Advocacy, OSU Wexner Medical Center
Gary Carr - Vice President of Sales, Total Quality Logistics
Phillip Ciano - Partner, Ciano & Goldwasser LLP
Gary Connelly - General Counsel, Geon Performance Solutions
Richard Crepage, Ed. D. - ACS Volunteer
Taylor Davis - VP Real Estate and Originations, GBX Group
Marc DeLorenzo - SVP Strategic Sourcing, Cardinal Health
Don DePerro - President & CEO, Columbus Chamber of Commerce
David Drechsler - Member, McDonald Hopkins LLC
Dr. Praveen Dubey - Vice President, Medical Director, Cancer Services OhioHealth
Missy Duggan - Multi-National Account Manager, Delta Air Lines
Dr. Douglas Flora - Executive Medical Director, St. Elizabeth Cancer Center
Susan Hirth - ACS Volunteer
Daniel Hopgood - SVP and Controller, Eaton
Harsha Kapur - Executive Vice President & Head of Business Risk & Controls and Shared Services, KeyBank
Dr. Benjamin Li - Director, Cancer Center MetroHealth Hospital
Nader Masadeh - President & CEO, Buffalo Wings & Rings
Ted McQuade - Managing Partner, Franklin Street Advisors
Alicia Miller - Managing Director, Catalyst Insight Group
T.J. Monico - Managing Director, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.
Tanner Murphy – Manager, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche LLP
Jennifer Newman - Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch
Natoya J. Walker-Minor – Deputy General Manager, Administration and External Affairs, Greater Cleveland RTA
Carole Weimer - ACS Volunteer
