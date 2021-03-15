CLEVELAND, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 30 Ohio/ West Virginia/ Northern Kentucky American Cancer Society Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more, visit cancer.org.

2021 Board Members:

Kris Kipp – ACS Area Board Chair

Executive Director, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer

The Ohio State University

James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Jerry Kysela – ACS Area Board Vice Chair

Senior Managing Director – Executive Chairman Aon

Jeanette Altenau – ACS Area Board Vice Chair

Director of Community Relations & Government Affairs, TriHealth

David Arends – Chairman & CEO, CR Architecture & Design

Carrie Beckman - Associate Chief Nursing Officer, The Christ Hospital

Kathleen Bond - ACS Volunteer

Jennifer Carlson - Associate Vice President, External Relations & Advocacy, OSU Wexner Medical Center

Gary Carr - Vice President of Sales, Total Quality Logistics

Phillip Ciano - Partner, Ciano & Goldwasser LLP

Gary Connelly - General Counsel, Geon Performance Solutions

Richard Crepage, Ed. D. - ACS Volunteer

Taylor Davis - VP Real Estate and Originations, GBX Group

Marc DeLorenzo - SVP Strategic Sourcing, Cardinal Health

Don DePerro - President & CEO, Columbus Chamber of Commerce

David Drechsler - Member, McDonald Hopkins LLC

Dr. Praveen Dubey - Vice President, Medical Director, Cancer Services OhioHealth

Missy Duggan - Multi-National Account Manager, Delta Air Lines

Dr. Douglas Flora - Executive Medical Director, St. Elizabeth Cancer Center

Susan Hirth - ACS Volunteer

Daniel Hopgood - SVP and Controller, Eaton

Harsha Kapur - Executive Vice President & Head of Business Risk & Controls and Shared Services, KeyBank

Dr. Benjamin Li - Director, Cancer Center MetroHealth Hospital

Nader Masadeh - President & CEO, Buffalo Wings & Rings

Ted McQuade - Managing Partner, Franklin Street Advisors

Alicia Miller - Managing Director, Catalyst Insight Group

T.J. Monico - Managing Director, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Tanner Murphy – Manager, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Jennifer Newman - Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Natoya J. Walker-Minor – Deputy General Manager, Administration and External Affairs, Greater Cleveland RTA

Carole Weimer - ACS Volunteer

Media contact: Mary.Wilson@cancer.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-cancer-society-announces-2021-ohio-west-virginia-northern-kentucky-area-board-301246574.html

SOURCE American Cancer Society Ohio, West Virginia, Northern Kentucky

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.