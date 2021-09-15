BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) in partnership with Physician Outlook Magazine (POM) establishes an annual Award Program to honor Healthcare Leaders of the Year. The inaugural Award will be celebrating Healthcare Leaders of the Year for 2021. We know how challenging this year has been for hospitals and physician practices, and that so many medical professionals went above and beyond. This will give organizations the opportunity to acknowledge those individuals by submitting them to the American College of Healthcare Trustees Healthcare Leader of the Year Program.
"The American College of Healthcare Trustees and its official journal, Physician Outlook Magazine, have teamed up to confer this award recognizing outstanding healthcare leadership among boards of directors, hospital executives, physicians, and nurses," said David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS, President, CEO and Board Chairman of the American College of Healthcare Trustees. "We are very excited to offer this recognition."
ACHT/POM Healthcare Leader of the Year Categories for Recognition:
- Board Member (Hospital or Private Practice)
- Executive
- Physician
- Residency Program Director
- Clerkship Director
- Nurse Leader
- Front Line Nurse
After nominations are complete, a panel of esteemed judges will select one winner in each of the 7 categories. The awardees, as well as the nominees, will be featured in a special edition issue of Physician Outlook Magazine in early 2022. The recipients of the award and select nominees will be interviewed by Olderhood Productions International and promoted on LinkedIn and Twitter by eViRa Health.
For the American College of Healthcare Trustees Facility Member Organizations, there will be many additional benefits, including ability to select multiple staff members to become Fellows of the ACHT, receive both print and digital copies of Physician Outlook Magazine, access to the job boards and more.
ACHT has recently announced that Physician Outlook Magazine is the official journal of the American College of Healthcare Trustees. A both print and online publication with a readership base of nearly 100,000, Physician Outlook Magazine serves the physician-patient relationship. Addressing the dual audience of physicians and patients, it effectively humanizes and simplifies issues important to patients of all ages, demographics and political persuasions. Magazine advertisers are able to reach consumers in innovative and unique ways. ACHT Fellows have a wealth of experience and knowledge and are encouraged to contribute to the magazine.
For additional details about this new Program, to learn how to join ACHT with one of three Facility Memberships offered and how to nominate healthcare leaders please contact David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS (david.levien@facht.org, 844-322-4867, https://calendly.com/dlevien48) or Roxanne Bruce MBA, DrBA (roxanne.bruce@facht.org, 207-267-5070).
About ACHT
The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) is a national professional association dedicated to promoting high performing, competent, qualified, ethical governance and leadership in healthcare that is person-centered and accountable by providing continuing education, resources, and networking.
About Physician Outlook
Physicians are leaders in medicine but have never had a proprietary publication or platform to voice their unique and uncensored perspectives and opinions about the health care they provide. The Physician Outlook Magazine appeals to physicians of all ages and provides a forum that is simultaneously informative, entertaining and educational. We are the only publication available that is devoted solely to the physician and their patients. In addition, we provide a unique forum for physicians to express themselves, to support each other and to learn how to advocate for effective policy changes that will help fix our broken system.
We take great pride in presenting content that is reliable, exclusive, impactful and told in unique ways that relate to physicians on a visceral level. This can be accomplished through a publishing company that is deeply rooted in the impact and importance of physicians through our founder, who is a physician herself.
About Olderhood Productions International
The Olderhood Productions International creates digital communication productions for corporations, associations and individuals. Our blog posts, webinars, podcasts, videos, and online courses provide timely accurate information to enable individuals to learn at their own pace to plan for a better future. Our Infotainment videos help various types of business leaders to communicate their vision and key messages to peers and end-users in down-to-earth simple language. Through our Partnership with The American College of Healthcare Trustees we have a strong position in global healthcare initiatives. Our life transition consulting and coaching services include: financial literacy webinars, retirement preparation workshops, and retirement readiness assessments. Our consulting practice focuses on helping companies augment their employee benefits programs, and their customer outreach initiatives, by seamlessly integrating customized workshops, in-house training, and online learning opportunities into their existing platforms.
About eViRa Health
eViRa Health is a Boston-based, globally connected B2B marketing consultancy. Digital storytellers at the intersection of technology, healthcare and patient experience, we are trusted by the audience of 500,000 direct followers and a global network of other B2B thought leaders and influencers. Named Most Influential Voices in Healthcare for 2021, we are widely recognized for our expertise in: social media marketing strategy and execution, thought leadership and influencer marketing, content distribution and amplification, coverage of major industry conferences and events, multimedia content creation, executive coaching and mentoring, fundraising, investment and product launch support, analyst and media outreach and engagement.
Media Contact
DAVID LEVIEN, MD, MBA, FACS, American College of Healthcare Trustees, 844 322-4867, david.levien@facht.org
IRMA RASTEGAYEVA, MSC, MSEM, FACHT, eViRa Health, +1-339-927-0446, IrmaRaste@gmail.com
SOURCE American College of Healthcare Trustees