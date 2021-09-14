BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT), a social enterprise that promotes exceptional and ethical governance, leadership and decision-making in healthcare, announces the formation of a new venture: Edge Healthcare. ACHT and MedPro/MedPharma have combined their extensive consulting resources to form one of the most comprehensive healthcare consulting services available, Edge Healthcare. The founding organizations share a philosophy of making the doctor-patient relationship more sustainable and enhancing the viability of healthcare systems, hospitals and other medical facilities, clinical laboratories and private physician practices. The new entity will leverage the companies' wide and deep expertise in healthcare, offering an array of services nationally in categories including:
- Consulting for health systems, hospitals and physicians
- Support to Boards of Directors
- Entrepreneurship
"Edge Healthcare's collaborative healthcare consulting team consists of highly experienced practice managers and physician executives who have worked on the front lines of healthcare and the executive space, making it the perfect team to help your health system, hospital, practice, vendor company or startup thrive in the present environment," said David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS, President and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Trustees.
Edge Healthcare represents a one-of-a-kind solution to medical consulting needs. The consulting services offered to health systems, hospitals and physicians nationwide include:
- Emergency department management: workflow optimization, recruiting, scheduling and retention
- Surgery department optimization
- Revenue cycle management
- Medical staff office and licensing support
- Insurance credentialing and contracting
- Supporting physician and surgeon performance for quality and safety
- Patient satisfaction optimization
- EMR/EHR Consulting
- Supply chain and logistics
- Compliance and accreditation
- Analysis of contracted services
- Health IT, cybersecurity and site security
Building on the American College of Healthcare Trustees' expertise and mission of promoting high performing, competent, qualified and ethical governance and leadership in healthcare, Edge Healthcare offers consulting services to support Boards of Directors, including:
- Onboarding
- Compliance and ethics training
- Retreat planning
- Conflict resolution
- Executive compensation and incentive packages
- Leadership training
Additional services offered include entrepreneurship, business planning, strategic planning and recruitment, with more offerings coming soon.
Dr. David Levien recently interviewed Ms. Lexi Morrison, Director of Business Development at MedPharma and VP of Practice Management at ACHT about MedPharma's work to mitigate physicians' credentialing burden. The video interview is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D10SmcNIow.
To learn more about Edge Healthcare and its services, please contact David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS (david.levien@facht.org, 844-322-4867, https://calendly.com/dlevien48) or Roxanne Bruce, MBA, DrBA (roxanne.bruce@facht.org, 207-267-5070).
About ACHT
The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) is a national professional association dedicated to promoting high performing, competent, qualified, ethical governance and leadership in healthcare that is person-centered and accountable by providing continuing education, resources, and networking.
- Become a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Trustees now.
- Know someone else who would benefit from ACHT? Easily gift membership to your friends and colleagues!
About MedPharma
MedPharma, a subsidiary of MedPro, works with some of the most innovative platforms for expedited processing of all inpatient, outpatient and Pharmacy/DME services. Hospitals, doctors' offices and pharmacies that choose to utilize MedPharma's services can eliminate some of the stress around coding and billing. Outsourcing these functions to their team of experts greatly improves the success of payments and decreases chances of noncompliance. MedPharma also mitigates physicians' credentialing burden.
Media Contact
DAVID LEVIEN, MD, MBA, FACS, American College of Healthcare Trustees, 844 322-4867, david.levien@facht.org
IRMA RASTEGAYEVA, MSC, MSEM, FACHT, eViRa Health, +1-339-927-0446, IrmaRaste@gmail.com
