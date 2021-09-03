BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT), a social enterprise that promotes exceptional and ethical governance, leadership and decision-making in healthcare, announced several new initiatives, partnerships and awards.
NEW VENTURE
- American College of Healthcare Trustees and MedProHC/MedPharma have combined their extensive consulting resources to form one of the most comprehensive healthcare consulting services available, Edge Healthcare. The founding organizations share a philosophy of making the doctor-patient relationship more sustainable and enhancing the viability of hospital systems, hospitals, clinical laboratories and doctors private practices. The new entity will leverage their wide and deep expertise, offering an array of services.
OFFICIAL JOURNAL
- Physician Outlook Magazine is now the official journal of the American College of Healthcare Trustees. A both print and online publication with a readership base of nearly 100,000, Physician Outlook Magazine hopes to serve the physician-patient relationship. Addressing the dual audience of physicians and patients, it effectively humanizes and simplifies issues important to patients of all ages, demographics and political persuasions. Advertisers will find that they will be able to reach consumers in innovative and unique ways.
- All ACHT Fellows are entitled to a complimentary subscription to the digital version and are offered a 50% discount on the print edition. All ACHT Fellows are encouraged to contribute to the magazine. Join or renew your ACHT Fellowship.
LEADERSHIP TRAINING
- Continuously advancing our core mission of providing effective leadership training, ACHT has partnered with FLIGBY to develop an innovative Leadership Development Simulation with Blended Learning Program. FLIGBY is an online, single-user, scenario-based Serious Game in an interactive movie format. It provides a safe but highly realistic environment that shows the real-time consequences of participants' managerial decisions.
- This Program is being planned as a virtual experience this year and/or as an in-person event in 2022. Please contact ACHT for additional details.
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
- At a recent Board of Directors meeting, a Governance Committee of the BOD was established. This move reflects the growth of ACHT membership, its board as well as increase in scope and sophistication of the initiatives and programs currently offered or being developed.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
- William Greene, FACHT, has received the 2021 ACHT Semmelweis Leadership Award. This award is given in recognition of distinguished and outstanding leadership in advancing the cause of good healthcare governance and leadership for the American College of Healthcare Trustees. Prior recipients of the award included ACHT Fellows: Olakunle Olaniyan, MD, MBA, FACP, FACPE, Patricia Davidson, PhD, Irma Rastegayeva, MSc and Tyler Cymet, DO, FACP, FACOFP.
NEWSLETTER
- ACHT publishes a regular email Newsletter, with a readership of 9,000. Those interested in the industry news, ACHT updates, Fellow spotlights and beneficial partner offers are invited to sign up to receive the Newsletter for free. For advertising inquiries, please contact Roxanne Bruce at 207-267-5070 or roxanne.bruce@facht.org.
DATATHON
- ACHT announced plans to organize a Datathon to bring diverse stakeholders together to solve an important real world clinical problem. Similar to a Hackathon, during this collaboration data scientists and clinicians get together to use real world information and applied data science tools and techniques to develop actionable intelligence and potential solutions. Current focus is on the arena of critical care where rapid decisions are often required on the basis of incomplete information. Additional focus areas of interest to sponsors will be entertained.
- Further information is forthcoming. ACHT will be seeking sponsors and mentors for the Datathon, as well as soliciting ideas for databases to use and topics to be addressed by this effort.
NEW AWARD ESTABLISHED
- The American College of Healthcare Trustees along with Physician Outlook Magazine will be honoring Healthcare Leaders of the Year for 2021. Hospitals and medical practices can nominate individuals among several categories for the award and a panel of 4 judges will select one winner in each category. The awardees as well as the nominees will be featured in a special edition issue of Physician Outlook Magazine in January 2022, and some of the nominees will be interviewed by Olderhood Productions International.
- Participating organizations will be able to select up to 50 staff members to become Fellows of the American College of Healthcare Trustees and up to 50 staff members to receive both print and digital copies of Physician Outlook Magazine. Other benefits include access to the job boards on both PhysicianOutlook.com and FACHT.org, a copy of VERRAS annual report on hospitals, recognition in the January special edition issue and more.
- Additional information about this new Award is forthcoming. For details, please contact Roxanne Bruce at 207-267-5070 or roxanne.bruce@facht.org.
"The American College of Healthcare Trustees supports leaders in a variety of ways," said David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS, President and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Trustees. "Our Fellows can document their activities to receive badges and designations such as Fellow with Special Merit, FACHT(SM) and Fellow with Distinction, FACHT(D). In addition, ACHT's consulting arm provides consultations to organizations, enabling them to thrive."
About ACHT
The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) is a national professional association dedicated to promoting high performing, competent, qualified, ethical governance and leadership in healthcare that is person-centered and accountable by providing continuing education, resources, and networking.
