BOSTON, Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT), a social enterprise that promotes exceptional and ethical governance, leadership and decision-making in healthcare, announces plans to organize a Datathon. The Dathaton will bring together diverse stakeholders from various fields, including but not limited to healthcare, medicine, technology and data science, in order to solve an important real world clinical problem.
Similar to a Hackathon, during this collaboration data scientists, clinicians, medical students, computer scientists, students, entrepreneurs and others get together to use real world information and applied data science tools and techniques to develop actionable intelligence and potential solutions to important real world problem(s) of today.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees is looking for several Sponsors for the Datathon, who will be instrumental in formulating the specific goals for this effort and/or who can provide access to anonymized data that would be crucial to solving the identified problem(s). There are multiple benefits to the Sponsors, including direct access to a highly motivated and skilled team of interdisciplinary experts, exclusively focused on the real world issue at hand for the duration of the Datathon. Other benefits include positive brand recognition and associated goodwill as well as empowering young people to pursue multidisciplinary work in healthcare by demonstrating the power of a joint effort at the intersection of medicine, technology, data science and business.
In addition to Sponsors, ACHT is seeking a broad range of participants across the disciplines mentioned, as well as seasoned professionals to serve as mentors for the Datathon. The American College of Healthcare Trustees is also interested in hearing from a variety of stakeholders in healthcare about the real world issues they would like to see addressed and/or ideas for dataset(s) to use. Please submit your ideas via this short form.
"The American College of Healthcare Trustees continues to work hard to enable the cross-pollination of ideas from different areas of healthcare," said David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS, President, CEO and Board Chairman of the American College of Healthcare Trustees. "We are excited to spearhead the development of the Datathon to address unmet clinical needs that could be solved with data."
For additional details about the Datathon or to discuss potential Sponsorship opportunities please contact David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS (david.levien@facht.org, 844-322-4867, https://calendly.com/dlevien48) or Roxanne Bruce MBA, DrBA (roxanne.bruce@facht.org, 207-521-7001).
About ACHT
The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) is a national professional association dedicated to promoting high performing, competent, qualified, ethical governance and leadership in healthcare that is person-centered and accountable by providing continuing education, resources, and networking.
