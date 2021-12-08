ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of Canadian multi-specialty healthcare leader Aroga Lifestyle Medicine to its Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Aroga is a collaborative, patient-centered lifestyle medicine healthcare organization serving patients in British Columbia and Ontario and quickly expanding across the country. Its core team includes specialists in internal medicine, endocrinology, bariatrics, pediatrics, psychiatry, psychotherapy, sleep medicine and family medicine, along with allied healthcare professionals and health coaches.
"There is an inherent synergy throughout the ACLM and its Corporate Roundtable members, grounded in the understanding that the current status quo healthcare system needs to change," said Aroga CEO Amar Magon. "We see the results of our approach, combined with evidence-based research, daily. We see patients hopeful again, knowing they no longer need to settle with managing chronic disease over their lifetime, but rather making a right-about-turn and restoring their health beyond their imagination. We humbly welcome the opportunity to learn from and share knowledge with Roundtable members and work collectively to make our shared visions of healthcare a reality."
Aroga's foundation is firmly built on the bedrock of lifestyle medicine and is reflected in its mission, clinical practices, and patient services. Based on the principle that every human, given the right tools, support and knowledge, can be empowered to optimize their health and happiness, Aroga's mission is to truly heal individuals, families, and communities. Its approach has inspired patients and practitioners alike as Aroga continues to grow and expand its message and delivery model across Canada.
"Aroga has a vision for reimagining healthcare where actual healing rather than managing chronic disease is the goal," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "They understand that combining nourishing plant-based food, restful sleep, physical activity, avoiding substance use, mindfulness, and meaningful, nurturing connections can be radically transformative and empowering. We congratulate them on their efforts to make a difference and we welcome them to the Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT AROGA HEALTH: Aroga is Canada's leading lifestyle medicine healthcare organization. Founded in 2017, Aroga has established its care delivery model in British Columbia and Ontario, serving patients and supporting them to reclaim their lives. Embedded in lifestyle medicine, its healthcare model offers patient-centered, evidence-based treatments to help patients prevent, treat and reverse chronic diseases. In the ancient language of Sanskrit, the word "roga" means disease. The "a" prefix transforms the word to be without disease. Together, "Aroga" means total well-being consisting of a healthy mind, body, heart and soul, the organization's vision for healthcare.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures.
https://www.lifestylemedicine.org
Media Contact
Jean Tips, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 971-983-5383 x 119, jtips@lifestylemedicine.org
SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine