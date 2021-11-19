ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of event production and dietary think tank Mediterranean Diet Roundtable (MDR) to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable organizes trade events where scientists, food industry leaders and influencers connect. Since 2015, the MDR has attracted hundreds of participants to its events from the U.S. and Mediterranean countries. In addition to the conferences, the MDR offers counseling in creating healthier culinary experiences and dining programs, cultural programs, and e-commerce, positioning the Mediterranean Diet as a healthy, delicious and sustainable eating pattern. It serves as a resource to access high-quality products, manufactured both domestically and internationally.
"I strongly believe in the nature, goals and purpose of the ACLM," said MDR Founder Daniela Puglielli. "We wish to become an important vehicle to actualize ACLM's and the Roundtable's vision within the pillar of nutrition."
"We welcome the Mediterranean Diet Roundtable to our Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD. MS, FACC, DipABLM. "We recognize that with a goal to treat, often reverse, and prevent lifestyle-related chronic disease, an eating plan based predominantly on a variety of minimally processed vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds achieves the best outcomes. The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable is a partner to help patients transition beyond standard westernized eating patterns along a spectrum of eating patterns inclusive of those grounded in long-term evidence to promote health."
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures.
ABOUT MEDITERRANEAN DIET ROUNDTABLE: The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable (MDR) is an inclusive thought leadership format designed to inform, inspire and promote the appreciation of the Mediterranean culinary practices in the United States. The MDR multidisciplinary approach is playing a key role in repositioning the Mediterranean Diet as a competitive driving force to shape the current offering in high-volume commercial and non-commercial food services, as well as retailers and restaurants. Our influential programs celebrate the health benefits of the Mediterranean Diet and lifestyle, translating them into commercial opportunities, meal programs and more.
Media Contact
Jean Tips, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 971-983-5383 x 119, jtips@lifestylemedicine.org
SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine