ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of digital coaching and behavior change technology leader Avidon Health, recently ranked #117 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list, to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat and often reverse chronic disease.
Avidon Health is a team of behavior change and technology experts who empower people to make positive life changes by focusing on the individual, not just the condition. Avidon's core product, Engagement Rx, is a digital coaching platform used to improve engagement and adherence across large populations, and includes an interactive member portal, content and course library, coach customer relationship management and Content Design Studio.
The Engagement Rx platform is built on learning from thousands of live coaching sessions and 20 years of the application of behavioral science through online learning. As the Avidon team honed its understanding of what makes a live coaching experience effective, it recognized the importance of content in helping individuals achieve goals. Coaches were constantly sourcing the most relevant articles, videos, or communications, which is a huge time drain. Additionally, there was the necessary follow-up and accountability that was tethered to the consumption and application of the content, much of which can be automated. Avidon solutions are purpose-built to replicate the live coaching experience at scale in a digital environment. When Engagement Rx is deployed on its own it serves as a personal coach available 24/7. When deployed with a live coach, it is a perfect assistant that enables a coach to scale their reach without sacrificing their effectiveness or contributing to burnout.
"Avidon Health knows that stress, bad sleep, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, and substance abuse are at the root of most chronic diseases," said Avidon Co-CEO, Tim Aumueller. "We help individuals make long-term positive behavioral and lifestyle changes by providing personalized education and training that is compatible with their learning style and adapted to where they are in their health journey. By taking a science-based approach, rooted in several leading behavior change theories, we can empower meaningful and healthy change."
"The key to the success of a lifestyle medicine treatment approach is patient engagement for successful behavior change," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "We know that one-size-fits-all approaches do not engage individuals on a personal level. Personalized coaching support through readily available technology is a plus for both the patient and the clinician. We welcome Avidon Health to our Corporate Roundtable ."
About Avidon Health-- Avidon was launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks. With their digital behavior change courses, SelfHelpWorks empowered over a million unique users to create healthy habits, while MedPro Wellness helped more than 100,000 participants live their best lives via real human coaching. The companies realized that, by combining their 30+ years of expertise, they could create a unified, technologically sophisticated solution capable of scaling the personalized coaching experience.
Avidon Health's mission is to change lives by fixing the engagement problem in healthcare. They are a team of behavior change experts who empower people to make positive life changes by focusing on the individual, not just the condition. Avidon's core product, Engagement Rx, is a digital coaching platform used to improve adherence and outcomes for diverse populations, and includes an interactive eLearning portal, coach CRM, and Content Design Studio. This turnkey-but-customizable solution can serve as a standalone portal or embed within existing platforms to deliver personalized learning using proven behavior change frameworks.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures.
Media Contact
Jean Tips, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 971-983-5383 x 119, jtips@lifestylemedicine.org
SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine