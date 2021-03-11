ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced the addition of prepared plant-based meals provider Veestro to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable. Veestro delivers fully prepared 100% plant-based meals directly to the consumer.
ACLM has championed food as medicine since its inception in 2004. Its Corporate Roundtable launched in 2016 and has grown to include more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem. The Roundtable convenes thought leaders and industry professionals to explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Veestro is a direct-to-consumer prepared meal provider founded in 2013 with a vision to provide delicious, healthy, and convenient plant-based meals in an environmentally sustainable and ethical manner. It offers 100% plant-based frozen meals and the convenience that they afford without having to sacrifice taste or quality
"We're currently at an inflection point where the growth of plant‐ based eating has accelerated to an unprecedented level and the need for lifestyle medicine is clear," said Veestro Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Monica Klausner. "We are very excited about our partnership with ACLM because we believe Veestro is a great tool for clinicians to have when suggesting a plant‐based diet."
"Some of the biggest obstacles for people who need and want to make a nutritional change are what to eat and how to prepare it and make it taste good," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Veestro helps people transition to a plant‐based diet and become comfortable with eating differently than they're used to while still enjoying delicious, healthy food. With Veestro, clinicians can make a recommendation to their patients that is actionable and will help them 'jump‐start' the process in an easy, convenient and delicious way."
"We are thrilled to be part of ACLM's Corporate Roundtable and we look forward to helping physicians, researchers, educators and health systems by delivering delicious plant‐based meals to their patients and clients," Klausner said. "Changing the way people eat is one of the most important steps on the road to reducing and reversing lifestyle diseases, and that is the Veestro mission."
ABOUT VEESTRO: Veestro was founded in 2013 when the term plant‐based didn't quite exist yet. Brother and sister founders Mark Fachler and Monica Klausner grew up in Costa Rica eating mostly a plant‐based diet, with meals made with fresh produce, legumes, nuts and seeds. After moving to the U.S. and encountering the Standard American Diet, they craved the plant‐based lifestyle that they grew up with and they needed convenience. They created Veestro to deliver fully prepared, 100% plant‐based meals straight to people's doors. Learn more at http://www.veestro.com.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease. Learn more at http://www.LifestyleMedicine.org.
