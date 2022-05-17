The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of virtual specialty care leader Summus to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable. The Summus platform provides physicians, individuals and their families, and employers guidance, support, education and personalized recommendations on any concern or issue related to health and well-being across the continuum of care from anywhere in the world.
ST. LOUIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of virtual specialty care leader Summus to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Lifestyle medicine certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle change to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse such conditions. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connections—also provides effective prevention for these conditions.
Summus brings a new healthcare model to market that ensures access to high-quality specialized care for anyone, regardless of condition, geography or circumstance. Summus is transforming access to high-quality specialty care and supports more than 1.6 million lives around the world by bringing personalized, condition-specific support across the continuum of care and across all health questions and stages of care. Built to be the leading doctors' choice for virtual specialty care, the Summus model has attracted the best in medicine, by providing access to a network of more than 4,600 top specialists across 50+ leading hospitals — within days, from anywhere in the world. Members can connect to a high-quality specialist from the leading U.S. hospitals and health systems.
Summus Wellbeing through Lifestyle Medicine is a curated program from Summus for employers to provide lifestyle medicine support and education for employees and their family members. This personalized, virtual specialty care solution connects individuals with Summus physicians trained and board-certified in lifestyle medicine. Summus Wellbeing through Lifestyle Medicine solves the challenges of speed and efficient access to high-quality care by reducing logistical barriers to best-in-class expertise for organizations that need to address the impact and cost of chronic diseases on health care systems, health plans, employers, employees and their families.
"We are thrilled to join the ACLM Corporate Roundtable of thought leaders who are dedicated to reducing the burden of chronic disease," said Summus Chief Medical Officer Mary Mulcare, MD. "With evidence-based medicine as a foundation, lifestyle medicine opens the door to sustainable solutions for health and wellbeing. By joining a community of those likewise dedicated to improving people's health and reducing the burden of chronic disease through implementation of the six pillars, we can broaden our reach and education while learning from each other. We believe that the sharing of ideas, stories and outcomes allows for continued advancement."
"Virtual care has evolved over the past few years, from the early days focused on primary and urgent care, to the development of specialized, point-in-time transactional solutions that focus on a single condition or encounter," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Summus believes the future of virtual care will be about having a well-curated network of physicians that can be accessed from anywhere, as well as a high-quality user experience, including short wait times to access specialists. Summus is creating a new category of virtual care that is longitudinal, supports patients across the continuum of care and is personalized to each person's journey. We welcome them to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT SUMMUS: Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of more than 4,600 top specialists across 50+ leading hospitals — within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care. Learn more at https://www.summusglobal.com/
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org
