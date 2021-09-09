ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of employee wellness innovator Health Restoration Institute to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 35 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Health Restoration Institute is the first lifestyle medicine organization that designs and delivers customized employee wellness packages focusing on lifestyle behavioral changes to improve employee satisfaction, job performance, and utilization of health care resources. Its flexible, evidence-based, whole person approach is designed to prevent and even reverse chronic disease at the root cause. Behavioral psychology is employed to help participants replace unhealthy habits with more positive ones, as well as to support the user's efforts to make and maintain change. Its "human-centric" programs are delivered by a team of lifestyle medicine experts representing different clinical disciplines, including CHEF trained physicians.
The HRI approach includes culinary medicine classes, biometric screenings, as well as telemedicine and in-person visits. Its programs are also available for executive health initiatives, webinars and retreats, and an exclusive year-long program focused on four pillars of lifestyle medicine: nutrition, exercise, stress management and sleep.
"At Health Restoration Institute, we empower people to take charge of their health," said Health Restoration Founder and President Alicia Julovich, MD, ABFM, DipABLM, CHEF, CWMF. "We deliver the personalized knowledge and tools necessary for employees to make lifestyle changes that produce real results and keep them healthy from hire to retire. Wellness isn't one size fits all; it's personal."
"HRI is a new kind of employee wellness company. It empowers employees to make lasting health behavior changes while addressing the root cause of their chronic disease," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "We know behavior change support is crucial to the success of health restoration and we applaud the Health Restoration Institute for their groundbreaking effort to make workplace wellness succeed for employees and employers."
ABOUT HEALTH RESTORATION INSTITUTE-- Health Restoration Institute is the first lifestyle medicine behavior-focused organization that designs and delivers customized employee wellness packages focusing on lifestyle behavioral changes to improve employee satisfaction, job performance, and utilization of healthcare resources. With a staff of fully lifestyle medicine certified physicians and other clinicians, HRI offers an array of services to meet any employer needs, from three-day immersion retreats to 12-week health behavior change programs to executive health and performance. Proven to empower participants to make health behavior changes, HRI's focus is on health restoration rather than disease management. For more information see https://thehealthrestorationinstitute.com/.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle Medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
Media Contact
Jean Tips, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 971-983-5383 x 119, jtips@lifestylemedicine.org
SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine