ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of Lifestyle Medicine digital agency digitalLM to its Corporate Roundtable. digitalLM provides turnkey digital solutions, affordable marketing services and integrated educational resources to Lifestyle Medicine physicians, clinicians and other professionals, businesses and organizations. Its team members assist in the online presence of professionals in the field of health and wellbeing by building professional websites, increasing online visibility, managing reputations, integrating educational tools, incorporating partner resources and more.
The ACLM Corporate Roundtable convenes thought leaders and industry professionals to explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of Lifestyle Medicine in practice. The Roundtable launched in 2015 and has grown to include more than 30 active member organizations in the Lifestyle Medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle Medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
"As the current pandemic has reminded us, baseline health matters," said digitalLM co-founder Sami Bég, MD, FACLM, a former ACLM Board member. "Chronic disease prevention, treatment and reversal is the need of the hour to lessen the burden on our health care system so that when we are faced with a crisis, we aren't overwhelmed. Lifestyle Medicine equips hard-working health care professionals with the means to educate and empower patients to achieve optimal health. digitalLM helps Lifestyle Medicine providers market themselves and engage with the patients and communities they serve so more people know about the power to control one's own health destiny through lifestyle. We are excited to join ACLM's Corporate Roundtable to work with the college, its members, and its partners to promote the field of Lifestyle Medicine and support everyone involved in building healthier communities."
"digitalLM brings much-needed added value to the Lifestyle Medicine movement," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "digitalLM empowers clinicians to engage patients with quality Lifestyle Medicine information and resources. We welcome their expertise and service to the Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT digitalLM: digitalLM is a full-service digital strategy firm dedicated to empowering Lifestyle Medicine professionals. We advocate for the power of lifestyle change by providing turnkey digital solutions, affordable marketing services and integrated educational resources to our clients. Our team of specialists work together to power up the online presence of professionals in the field of health and wellbeing by building professional websites, increasing online visibility, managing reputations, integrating educational tools, incorporating partner resources and more. We tailor our services to meet clients' personal and professional goals so they can focus on what they do best: transforming lives. To learn more, please visit http://www.digitallm.com or email info@digitallm.com.
ABOUT ACLM: The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle Medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
