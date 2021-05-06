ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced the addition of patient engagement solutions innovator GoMo Health® to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable. GoMo Health is a leader in personalized patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care through detailed health risk data collection, behavioral analysis and intelligence gathering, creating better self-management, healthy decision making and improved outcomes.
The GoMo Health Concierge Care® suite of mobile inpatient, outpatient and learning management solutions personalizes remote patient activation while bridging the communication gap between patients, members, caregivers, and providers. The power behind the GoMo Concierge Care suite is a proprietary behavioral and cognitive science called BehavioralRx®. This methodology leverages proven psychological and social engagement techniques to motivate in-the-moment patient action, resiliency and compliance. Complex clinical protocols are simplified into actionable, bite-sized directives that are easy to follow and adhere to.
ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and has grown to include more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem. The Roundtable convenes thought leaders and industry professionals to explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
"Too often, clinical care management is presented and perceived as an interruption to people's lives as they know them," said GoMo Health Founder and Chief Behavioral Technologist Bob Gold. "Our evidence-based science of engagement enables the seamless integration of care management into a person's daily life, not as an interruption to it. This shared-influence model contributes to improved outcomes and increased joy in practice. Through the Corporate Roundtable, we look forward to raising awareness of our evidence-based psychosocial science tools."
"ACLM agrees that proper health care delivery means treating the person, not the disease and that patient engagement is vital for successful behavior change," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "GoMo Health considers not only the clinical needs of each patient, but their behavioral, social and psychological factors and influencers as well – a whole person approach. The GoMo Health approach to remote clinical care delivery combined with lifestyle modification treats the root cause of disease rather than simply treating symptoms. We welcome them to the Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT GOMO HEALTH: GoMo Health® applies a proprietary, evidence-based science of engagement, BehavioralRx®, to our cloud-based digital therapeutic, Concierge Care®, to actively extend care plans, and provide resources and support to people in their "lived" environments – enhancing outpatient care and impact. This outpatient care delivery model integrates support for psychosocial and physical needs to create personalized, behaviorally based care plans that empower patients in their own care management and healthy decision making. Connecting with patients via Telehealth Triple Play™, GoMo Health uses an intelligent mobile BOT to collect and triage patient data via home medical devices, conduct in-the-moment "conversations" and gather electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO). This has proven to modify behaviors of patients with chronic and complex conditions worldwide, resulting in significant improvement in health outcomes and adherence, and decreased costs of care for providers, hospitals, health plans, employers, and life science companies. To learn more, visit http://www.gomohealth.com.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
