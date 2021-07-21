ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of wholesome foodservice provider Thomas Cuisine to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice.
ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine provides food management services for health care providers, corporate cafes, and senior dining. Its culinary teams prepare fresh, scratch-made, whole food meals every day across the country with menus that include the highest quality local, plant-forward, non-GMO and vegetarian options. The company believes that food is medicine, and it should always be R.E.A.L. and include Robust flavors and Exceptional ingredients; Avoid additives; and be Loaded with nutrients. Thomas Cuisine currently serves customers in more than 100 locations throughout the United States.
"We are proud to announce the partnership between ACLM and Thomas Cuisine," said Owner Matt Thomas. "Along with the other Corporate Roundtable partners, we can collectively share our knowledge and impact the health of the communities we serve. Our shared vision and values coupled with our experience, knowledge, and investment in the future, uniquely position us to form a productive, collaborative, and strategic alliance with ACLM."
"The evidence shows people experience optimal health outcomes with plant-predominant whole foods," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Thomas Cuisine is leading the way in changing the foodservice industry with a refreshing and enlightened food-as-medicine approach, which is immensely important for our individual and our nation's health. We welcome Thomas Cuisine to the Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT THOMAS CUISINE: Thomas Cuisine is an award- winning, privately-held contract foodservice company that advocates the healing power of whole foods. Their talented culinary team prepares scratch-made cuisine, fresh each day, utilizing whole ingredients. As an organization committed to excellence, Thomas Cuisine has continually been recognized in the top food management companies by Food Management Magazine (FM), and maintains a retention rate that is three times the industry average. Thomas Cuisine continuously seeks to make a valuable difference for those they serve – one nutritious meal at a time. Learn more at https://thomascuisine.com/.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
