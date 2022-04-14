The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced the keynote speaker lineup for its 2022 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference, to be held November 13 to 16, 2021, in person at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, FL, as well as virtually. The hybrid event, themed "Rebuilding Healthcare Better," will showcase practical ways lifestyle medicine is changing the face of medical education and clinical practice to restore health for those living with chronic conditions.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced the keynote speaker lineup for its 2022 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference, to be held November 13 to 16, 2021, in person at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, FL, as well as virtually. The hybrid event, "Rebuilding Healthcare Better," will showcase practical ways lifestyle medicine is changing the face of medical education and clinical practice to restore health to those living with chronic diseases.
To kick off the conference, 20th U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will join a panel of ACLM's Health Equity Achieved Through Lifestyle Medicine (HEAL) leaders to discuss the role of lifestyle medicine in health equity. Author and gut health expert Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI, and food policy expert and author Marion Nestle, PhD, MPH, will also present keynotes, as will New York Health Plan and Hospitals CEO Michael Katz, who is leading the integration of lifestyle medicine across New York and who will be co-presenting with H+H Executive Director of Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine Michelle McMacken, MD, DipABLM. Other keynote presentations will center on the business of redesigning healthcare by Forbes contributor, author, Stanford Medical School faculty member and former CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, Robert Pearl, MD, as well as Institute for Advancing Health Value (formerly Accountable Care Learning Collaborative) Executive Director Eric Weaver, DHA, MHA. The first two recipients of ACLM's Lifetime Achievement Award, Drs. Dean Ornish and T. Colin Campbell, will share research insights focused on health restoration rather than disease management.
Serving as the annual conference of the nation's fastest growing medical professional association, LM2022 is for primary care and specialist physicians, physician assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, exercise physiologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, respiratory therapists, social workers, speech audiologists, psychologists, health coaches, healthcare executives, students, residents and others seeking to learn more about lifestyle medicine and/or establish or grow lifestyle medicine practices.
In addition to its line-up of keynote speakers, the conference will include concurrent sessions, pre- and post-conference workshops, an exhibitor pavilion, the annual Lifestyle Medicine Celebration reception and awards ceremony, and networking opportunities with like-minded medical professionals and industry leaders.
Concurrent sessions for the in-person event will be offered in four tracks for the first time: Allied Health Professionals; the Business of Lifestyle Medicine; the Science of Lifestyle Medicine; and the "How" of Lifestyle Medicine.
The Allied Health Professionals track will have topics of relevance to the clinical practice of registered dietitians, nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, behavioral health providers, and health and wellness coaches. The Business of Lifestyle Medicine track will have presentations designed to demonstrate the value of LM approaches to health systems executives, employers, insurance companies, and entrepreneurial start-ups as well as presentations on clinical models that are successfully creating improved health outcomes while being financially sustainable. The Science of Lifestyle Medicine track will provide attendees with innovative, evidence-based scientific updates to incorporate into practice, to educate patients and colleagues, and to advance their own research projects. The "How" of Lifestyle Medicine track will have presentations related to shared medical appointments, team-based care, and health equity programs that reach vulnerable populations.
A wide array of both pre- and post-conference in-depth workshops will be offered as part of the registration process at an additional registration fee. These will cover topics such as lifestyle medicine in community healthcare as well as in healthcare systems, behavior change science; workforce well-being; pediatric obesity; the lifestyle medicine education spectrum; women's health; lifestyle medicine protocols and standardization in care; shared medical appointments; and optimizing exercise for all.
Attendees may receive credit for the lifestyle medicine-related content/sessions. The conference has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™️. Access to conference recordings, with the exception of workshops will be offered up to 60 days after November 12, 2022.
"Our conference is known for its evidence-based, exceptional educational and networking experience," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "We chose the conference title wisely because it is only through the lens of lifestyle that we truly can redesign healthcare better to achieve the Quintuple Aim of health equity, clinician well-being, improved patient experience, improved health outcomes, and lower costs. And by learning how to treat the root cause of chronic disease, lifestyle medicine-trained and certified health teams can restore health, as opposed to simply managing symptoms. This is what our patients need and want, and it represents a significant redesign and 'rethink' of our current sick-care only system."
"The devastation of underlying medical conditions and health disparities revealed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of treating the root cause of chronic disease and helping all people make healthy lifestyle choices," said 2022 Conference Chair Meagan L. Grega, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "While the epidemic levels of conditions such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and obesity were present before COVID, it is more urgent than ever that we implement strategies to prevent, treat and even reverse them. ACLM is committed to filling that urgent need, and to catalyzing a paradigm shift in the delivery of healthcare. Join us to learn more about redesigning our industry."
For more information about the conference, or to register, see https://lmconference.org/.
In-person and virtual general registration (not including workshops) will be: $749 for ACLM members and $999 for nonmembers through April 18. From April 19 to August 29, the price will be $849 for members and $1,099 for nonmembers. From August 30 to November 13, pricing increases to $949 for members and $1,199 for nonmembers.
General in-person event registration will close September 23 or when the 1,900-person maximum in-person capacity for the main ballroom is reached. Virtual registration will remain open during the conference.
Pre- and post-conference workshop pricing for the three-hour workshops is $120 for members and $170 for non-members. Pre- and post-conference workshop registration will close on November 1, 2022, or when capacity is reached for each workshop. Workshop registration is not available for virtual attendees and the workshops will not be recorded.
Student and resident in-person pricing is $499 for members and $599 for nonmembers. Virtual student and resident registration is $49 for members and $149 for non-members. Those who verify enrollment in an academic program (at least 1/2 time) or employment through a residency program qualify for specially discounted LM2022 registration rates. ACLM trainee members are eligible to receive a scholarship to attend LM2022. Scholarships are limited and only will be awarded to ACLM trainee members by June 30, 2022. To submit enrollment or employment documents to apply for the LM2022 trainee discounted registration or a scholarship, please use this form.
The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) certification exam, traditionally offered at the end of the annual conference, will be offered on a day of the participant's choice between November 26th and December 11th, 2021, at Prometric testing centers across the U.S. Registration for the exam will close at 6 p.m. PST on September 30, 2022. Only attendance in-person at the 2022 conference will fulfill the "live" CME prerequisite for the 2022 ABLM exam.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society of more than 5,500 dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease. Learn more at http://www.LifestyleMedicine.org.
