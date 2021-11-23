ST. LOUIS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced that the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) Jumpstart Program has earned Certified Lifestyle Medicine Program designation. The designation recognizes, supports and encourages adoption of evidence-based health intervention programs that meet rigorous review requirements and standards for offering lifestyle modification for chronic disease treatment and reversal.
Jumpstart, led by Founder and President of the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, DipABM, helps participants prevent, arrest and even reverse chronic disease such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure through a scientifically proven whole-food, plant-based approach to eating. The 15-day program features interactive large and small group discussions on Zoom with medical providers, and has shown measurable success helping individuals improve their weight, blood pressure, total and LDL cholesterol and fasting glucose.
Many Jumpstart participants were able to greatly reduce or even eliminate use of medications upon completion of the program. In June, the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute announced it would expand the program to all of North America and internationally.
Jumpstart has earned praise among leaders in the field of lifestyle medicine, including Caldwell B. Esselstyn, Jr., MD, director of the Heart Disease Reversal Program at the Cleveland Clinic, who said "The Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute has created an educational program founded on evidence-based science, proven to prevent, treat, and reverse chronic disease. Participants will readily comprehend the science that will empower them as the locus of control to achieve the goal of lifelong optimal disease-free health."
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
The ACLM program certification designation is offered at three different levels based upon evaluation scores—Honorable Mention, Certified and Gold Certified. The levels are based on factors including years in operation, number of participants, number of organizations using the program, inclusion of all lifestyle medicine pillars, intervention trials, duration of active treatment, amount of staff contact and follow-up, positive health metrics achieved and participant testimonials.
"ACLM is excited to recognize Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's 15-Day WFPB Jumpstart as a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Program," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Jumpstart gives participants the knowledge, tools and motivation they need to completely change their lives through a scientifically proven whole-food plant-based approach to eating."
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE:
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute advocates for treating the root causes of lifestyle-based chronic conditions. It is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within.
