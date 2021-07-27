ST. LOUIS, Mo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of lifestyle telemedicine service pioneer Plant Based Telehealth to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Plant Based TeleHealth is a national telemedicine service providing licensed medical appointments to patients in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, with international lifestyle medicine consultations also available. At Plant Based TeleHealth, medical care is focused on optimizing wellness and the prevention, treatment, and sometimes reversal of chronic disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, obesity, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, digestive issues, and others. These conditions are addressed through lifestyle medicine—the powerful, evidence-based practice of promoting healthy behaviors and lifestyle modification, including a whole food, plant-based diet.
The company's physicians are experts in the areas of lifestyle medicine and whole food plant-based nutrition. In addition to each of them being highly experienced individual physicians, they also regularly collaborate behind the scenes to review cases and treatment plans to ensure patients benefit from the collective knowledge, experience, and expertise of all physicians on the Plant Based TeleHealth platform.
The patient and physician in partnership create a personalized treatment plan specific to the patient's individual needs and personal goals of health, wellness, and improved quality of life. Treatment plans usually include some combination of dietary guidance, exercise recommendations, medication management including deprescribing, assessing nutrient status, cardiac risk assessment, tools for effective stress management, and plans on how to make a whole food plant-based diet work in the patient's daily life.
"Plant Based TeleHealth is making plant-based lifestyle medicine more accessible nationwide by using telemedicine to remove many of the barriers that prevent people from accessing this type of care," said Plant Based TeleHealth Co-Founder and CEO Anthony Masiello. "Our aim at Plant Based TeleHealth is to recreate as close to an in-person patient experience as possible, utilizing HIPPA-compliant audio and video technologies."
"We are excited to have Plant Based TeleHealth working alongside fellow Roundtable members and key leaders within ACLM as contributing partners, and we look forward to them playing an active role at ACLM's annual conference," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "The physicians at Plant Based TeleHealth are helping patients every day to improve their chronic conditions and greatly improve their quality of life, and in doing so are reducing the strain on our health care system. We welcome them to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT PLANT BASED TELEHEALTH--Plant Based TeleHealth was co-founded by Anthony Masiello and Laurie Marbas, MD, with the mission of making lifestyle medicine focused on the prevention and reversal of chronic disease accessible to everyone. Our goal is to shift the focus of health care from treatment and management to the prevention and reversal of chronic disease. The telemedicine service launched in March 2020 with Dr. Marbas seeing patients in 13 states. Since then, Plant Based TeleHealth has grown substantially to now include eight physicians serving patients in all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. with licensed medical care, and lifestyle medicine consultations to patients all around the world. To learn more, please visit PlantBasedTeleHealth.com.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle Medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
