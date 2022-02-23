ST. LOUIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), the medical professional society that since its inception in 2004 has filled the void in medical education about evidence-based lifestyle intervention for chronic disease, today announced the availability of a new one-hour CME/CE course for medical professionals, "Introduction to Lifestyle Medicine."
Lead faculty for the course is ACLM's current President, Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM.
Lifestyle medicine, an essential therapeutic treatment intervention to address existing lifestyle-related chronic disease often recommended in chronic disease guidelines as a first-treatment option, is increasing in popularity among physicians and health professionals internationally. This increase in interest has been elevated by the impact of "underlying conditions" on severity of illness and on mortality during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lifestyle, once recognized as an essential prevention strategy, is now acknowledged as a foundational and efficacious treatment approach for health restoration, not just disease management. It provides improved outcomes, lower costs, improved patient satisfaction, improved provider satisfaction, as well as a way to address lifestyle-related chronic disease disparities, hence meeting what some are now calling the "Quintuple Aim" in health care.
"Introduction to Lifestyle Medicine" comprises one lecture and one hour of content. The course is for physicians, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, certified health coaches, clinicians in training and other health professionals working with chronic disease prevention or treatment.
By taking the course, participants will be able to:
1. Define lifestyle medicine.
2. Discuss the importance and timeliness of lifestyle medicine.
3. Review evidence and current endorsements and guidelines for lifestyle medicine.
4. Illustrate six key interventions to treat lifestyle-related chronic conditions.
5. Explore unique components of a lifestyle medicine practice.
6. Describe opportunities to train and certify in lifestyle medicine.
7. Discuss the emerging priorities for lifestyle medicine.
"Never before has treating the root cause of lifestyle-related chronic disease been so critically needed," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM . "This course will provide professionals an introduction to this rapidly growing specialty and help them to gauge their interest in further education toward certification in the field."
To learn more or to register for the course, visit Introduction to Lifestyle Medicine.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the nation's medical professional society dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
