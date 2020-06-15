BOSTON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bento announced the endorsement of the American Dental Association (ADA) for Bento's innovative mobile and cloud based solution that provides a modern alternative to dental benefits administration for employers and individuals. This is the first-ever endorsement of a dental benefits technology company by the ADA, the nation's largest dental association and leading source of oral health related information.
"We believe Bento's solution is optimal for creating transparency in dental care for as many patients as possible because it streamlines payments and allows patients and dentists to come up with appropriate dental care plans without interference," said ADA President Dr. Chad P. Gehani. "It's the best we've seen thus far in addressing the needs of everyone from individuals to group members, while optimizing the experience for patients and dentists. With COVID-19, a digital transformation is underway throughout the world and in every aspect of our lives. The Bento model not only supports employers and group discount plans but also offers dentists the flexibility to offer in-office plans. We want to make sure ADA members have the best path forward following these unprecedented times and we believe that these twin solutions offered by Bento could provide the market disruption that we have been waiting for."
With Bento, companies of any size are now able to provide affordable and completely flexible self-funded dental benefit programs to their employees – from simple access to dental care to a preventative plan with two cleanings, all the way up to a more traditional plan offering. With Bento, every employer can have a plan that works for their budget and provide a premium dental benefit to their employees. Unlike traditional expensive and inflexible insurance companies, Bento's technology enables dentists to provide digital, paperless and safe solutions that reduce their operating costs and reduce barriers to care imposed by traditional insurance carriers.
"The endorsement from the ADA of Bento will transform how dental benefits are delivered and accessed by employers and individuals," said Ram Sudireddy, Co-founder & CEO of Bento. "We are proud to work with the American Dental Association to improve patient and provider experiences through our mobile and cloud based platform. By enabling dental practices to become more efficient, reduce costs, and improve care, they will spend less time and money on administration and more time treating patients. Together Bento and the ADA will unlock value for patients, providers, and payers across the country in an unprecedented way."
About Bento
Bento is on a mission to provide access to affordable oral care for all Americans. The company headquartered in Boston, MA has established the fastest growing network of dental providers with over 336,000 dental access points nationwide. Employer groups, associations, and individuals can now receive access to premium, affordable oral care with Bento. Learn more about how Bento is streamlining care delivery by visiting bento.net or connecting on social Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.
