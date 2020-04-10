LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based materials science company American Elements announced that the company and its catalog sales operations remain open during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Selected bulk manufacturing has been postponed for the immediate future. Analytical laboratory operations continue, while research & development programs are on hold for the immediate future. All orders will be filled in a timely fashion.
In addition, American Elements will offer significant needs-based discounts on chemicals and advanced materials to pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, microbiology researchers, medical facilities, and government agencies working to combat the novel coronavirus. The materials include laboratory reagents, pharmaceutical excipients and precursors, bulk disinfectants and antimicrobial compounds, and high purity metals and alloys.
American Elements is the world's largest manufacturer of engineered and advanced materials with distribution and manufacturing in the United States, Europe, Asia, South America and China. For more information visit the company's website at https://www.americanelements.com, call the U.S. corporate headquarters at (1) 310-208-0551 or email customerservice@americanelements.com.