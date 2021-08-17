BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing private companies for the seventh time.
Birmingham-based AFC jumped to No. 3,515 on the distinguished list, rising from a ranking of 4,697 in 2020.
Driven by the need for affordable, accessible healthcare, the company achieved a record revenue growth of
97 percent — all achieved during a pandemic, bolstered by the strength of its recession-resistant business model.
"Earning such a prestigious honor is a testament to our entire organization," said D. Bruce Irwin, M.D., Founder and CEO of AFC. "Since our inception 39 years ago, American Family Care has worked tirelessly to improve the healthcare experience for patients. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees and franchisees, we have been able to deliver high-quality, convenient care to the communities we serve."
AFC is living up to its title as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Aggressive expansion plans will allow AFC to serve more patients and provide new opportunities for entrepreneurs through AFC franchise ownership. AFC currently has 249 locations operating in 27 states, with a total of 43 clinics planned to open in 2021.
Starting in 1982, AFC pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care clinics. Each facility features a high-tech, high-touch approach, including digital x-rays, on-site lab testing, state-of-the-art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. The clinics are staffed by well-trained, compassionate healthcare professionals, resulting in high rates of patient satisfaction. Most clinics are open weekdays and weekends with extended hours. While no appointments are necessary, patients can reserve a spot online if it works better for their schedule.
To view American Family Care in the full ranking, visit http://www.inc.com/profile/american-family-care.
