BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care and occupational medicine, is selected as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 award winner for the second year in a row. The honor, given by FranServe Inc., the world's largest franchise consulting and expansion organization, recognizes AFC as one of 500 brands offering a superior opportunity for those seeking to build and grow their own business through franchising.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 winner for the second year in a row. It is even more special after the challenges and uncertainly of the past year," said Sean Hart, AFC's Vice President of Sales and Development. "AFC has actually expanded during the pandemic — a testament to the soundness and resiliency of our business model in the ever-growing healthcare industry."
AFC was nominated and selected for the FRAN-TASTIC 500 award based on the following criteria:
- Brand Identity
- Turnkey Model
- Operational Support
- Superb Training
- Industry Leader
- Scalability
- Quick to Launch
- Clear Marketing Message
"Franchising is a way for many people to be an entrepreneur and be their own boss," said Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. "A brand that makes our annual 'FRAN-TASTIC 500' list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising."
About American Family Care:
Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of the Doctors Express, and its subsequent rebranding, AFC has become the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 200 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.americanfamilycare.com.
About FranServe:
An innovative organization, FranServe is a disruptor in its category. As the world's largest franchise consulting and expansion organization, it connects entrepreneurs to franchise opportunities, introduces franchisors to qualified candidates, and trains the industry's most knowledgeable consultants to make it all happen.
