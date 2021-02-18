BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Family Care (AFC) celebrates a new designation as the Best Overall Urgent Care Center of 2021 as determined by Verywell Health, an award-winning online resource for health and wellness topics and information.
Verywell Health researched the top-rated urgent care centers in the United States, looking at customer reviews and several other factors important to patients, including location, hours, and cost. They determined that AFC, the nation's leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, was best overall.
According to the latest report from the Urgent Care Association, there are more than 9,000 urgent care centers in the United States providing care for more than 160 million people.
"Based on the number of choices for care, we at American Family Care are absolutely honored to be recognized as the best overall urgent care centers of 2021," said D. Bruce Irwin, M.D., Founder and CEO of AFC. "From the beginning, we've been focused on bringing convenient, affordable, and quality care to our patients."
Verywell Health determined AFC has clear pricing, high customer satisfaction ratings, two programs for people without health insurance, care for all ages, and simple online registration. The company was also credited for having a Spanish-language site available.
"Making healthcare available to everyone who needs it is a main goal of AFC," explains Sean Hart, Vice President of Sales and Development at American Family Care. "We are so honored to receive this award. It confirms that we're doing something right — for healthcare and for the communities we serve."
In addition to handling the usual non-trauma care patients seek at urgent care clinics, AFC proved to be a powerful leader in its approach to the pandemic.
AFC was the first healthcare provider in the country to provide the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The company also launched the AFC/Telecare portal, which allows medical providers in the American Family Care network of nationwide healthcare clinics to provide virtual visits to patients, including assessment/screening of COVID-19 symptoms. AFC locations are now preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients as states roll out distribution.
About American Family Care:
Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of convenient, patient-centric healthcare. Today, with more than 220 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year, AFC is the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.AmericanFamilyCare.com.
About Verywell Health:
Verywell Health is an award-winning online resource for reliable, understandable, and up-to-date health information on the medical topics that matter most to you. We take a human approach to health and wellness content — a welcome alternative to hyper-clinical health sites.
For more than 20 years, we've worked hard to provide you with comprehensive content that you can rely on. Our library of more than 18,000 pieces of content has been written by more than 100 healthcare professionals and industry experts including experienced doctors, nurses, and patient advocates, and is vetted by our panel of board-certified physicians. We provide content you can trust so you're confident in your next steps to better health. For more information, visit http://www.verywellhealth.com.
