Today

Cloudy with periods of snow, mixing with or changing to sleet later in the day, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

Tonight

A wintry mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with a bit of snow in the morning (some ice and rain also possible south and east of the Lehigh Valley), ending by afternoon. Storm total snowfall 5 to 9 inches.