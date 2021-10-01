BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, is celebrating explosive franchise development growth over the last 90 days. In quarter three of 2021, AFC's sales and development team closed 22 deals to open new franchise locations across the nation. By the start of the new year, the brand is on track to open its 200th franchise unit.
"Our team is closing deals at an unprecedented pace. This supports the strength of our business model, which attracts well-qualified candidates interested in the lucrative healthcare industry," explains Sean Hart, Vice President of Sales and Development at American Family Care. "History will reflect 2021 as a pivotal year in the growth of AFC franchising. We set an end-of-year goal to close 30 deals, and now it looks like we are going to double that number."
In 1982, AFC's founder, D. Bruce Irwin, MD, pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care clinics and opened dozens of corporate locations across the southeast. Less than 10 years ago, AFC opened the door to entrepreneurs interested in running a successful business that happens to focus on healthcare. The company's 200th franchise location will open in Florida in early 2022.
"We have a proven retail healthcare model that is equipped with all the tools needed for a franchise owner to be successful," explains Hart. "Despite what most people think, you do not need a medical degree to open an AFC franchise. From real estate to medical equipment to marketing and advertising, our team walks each franchise owner step-by-step through the process to run a thriving urgent care clinic."
In addition to franchise sale achievements, the AFC brand has accumulated numerous accolades for its franchise growth this year, including its seventh showing on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing private companies, as well as a position in the Top 100 of Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list.
Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of convenient, patient-centric healthcare. Today, with more than 240 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year, AFC is the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.AmericanFamilyCare.com.
