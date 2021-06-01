BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, continues to surpass company milestones as it reports record-setting franchise development growth in the first half of 2021 —further cementing the company's position as a recession-resistant brand and essential business model.
AFC closed a remarkable 24 deals in the first two quarters of the year — putting the brand at well more than half of its goal of opening 41 new urgent care franchises by the end of the year. This follows an equally impressive 2020, which saw its franchise sales increase 192 percent, all in the middle of a pandemic.
"Interest in American Family Care is surging from well-qualified candidates who recognize the stability and growth potential of the healthcare industry — an industry that will forever be essential," explains Sean Hart, Vice President of Sales and Development at American Family Care. "The growth we are experiencing is exciting, and we expect 2021 will be the best year yet for AFC."
The healthcare industry's recession-resistant nature is one reason for the increased attention on AFC. Research suggests the global healthcare market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8.9 percent to nearly $11 billion by 2022. Another study found the United States spent 18 percent of its gross domestic product on healthcare in 2020 — a number that has increased consistently since 1960.
"The pandemic has provided a catalyst for entrepreneurship. After the wave of uncertainty and job losses in the first few months of the coronavirus crisis, people want more control over their career and financial future."
Despite past success, AFC continues to improve on its operation. The brand made strategic changes to the organization to better assist franchise owners launch, grow, and sustain their business, including hands-on franchise business consultants, strengthening partnerships with vendors, and negotiating lower pricing on equipment.
In addition to franchise sale achievements, the AFC brand has accumulated numerous accolades for its franchise growth in 2021, including ranking #82 in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list and named to FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC 500 list for the second year in a row.
"American Family Care is a great model for any entrepreneur who wants to run a successful business. Despite what most people would think, prospective owners do not need to have a background in healthcare," adds Hart. "From electronic medical records, customer service, physician relations, marketing, and real estate, we walk each franchise owner through every aspect of the business model step by step. We prepare them to run a successful business that just so happens to be healthcare."
About American Family Care:
Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of convenient, patient-centric healthcare. Today, with more than 220 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year, AFC is the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.AmericanFamilyCare.com.
