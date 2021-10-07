BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, celebrates its ranking in the Franchise Times Top 400 survey — previously known as the Franchise Times Top 200+®. AFC sits at #93 on the newly released ranking of the best-performing franchise system in the country. This is the sixth year in a row AFC ranks as a leading franchise in the respected publication.
"We are thrilled to rank as the leading urgent care franchise in this highly anticipated survey," says Sean Hart, AFC's Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development. "The events of 2020 highlighted the need for American Family Care and allowed us to expand our reach in terms of brand awareness and our client base. We also attracted a significant number of entrepreneurs interested in investing in the healthcare industry who saw AFC as the best and most solid opportunity to enter this lucrative and rewarding space."
The Franchise Times Top 400 survey ranks franchise-based businesses on systemwide sales for the previous year. Despite a global pandemic, AFC hit a record $857 million in systemwide sales in 2020. The growth cements the brand's staying power and recession resistance and resiliency.
Over the last 39 years, AFC has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care and expanded its footprint to more than 25 states. AFC is now the largest provider of urgent care in the country, with more than 240 centers. The fast-growing healthcare network is on pace to expand its footprint to 500 locations by 2025.
All AFC centers are designed, equipped, and staffed to provide accessible primary care, urgent care, and minor emergency treatment. Each center features a high-tech approach, including digital x-rays, on-site lab testing, state-of-the-art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. Every AFC is staffed by kind, caring, and compassionate healthcare professionals who serve patients seven days a week, and no appointments are necessary.
