JERUSALEM, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Friends of ALYN Hospital, a non-profit focusing on raising funds and awareness for Israel's only pediatric rehabilitation center, is launching a new webinar series called Align with ALYN focused on the far-reaching implications of ALYN Hospital's research. The first installment will take place on March 22, and, in celebration of Women's History Month, will feature ALYN Hospital's Director General, Dr. Maurit Beeri.
In additional to serving as Director General, Dr. Beeri also heads the Multidisciplinary Clinic for Infants and Children with Feeding Disorders. She trained as a pediatrician at Hebrew University Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University as a Wexner Israel Fellow.
During her presentation, "Never Letting Go: How ALYN Hospital Managed to Continue Caring for Children When the Whole World Stopped," Dr. Beeri will provide valuable insight into how non-profits can continue to make a difference even in extreme and unprecedented situations. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with Dr. Beeri.
"The world may have stopped when COVID-19 hit, but care for our patients couldn't," Dr. Beeri said. "In my presentation, I'll explore how ALYN adapted our innovative treatments to comply with pandemic regulations, ensuring that despite the frustrating situation, our children still felt hope, support, and opportunity."
Future webinars will feature other ALYN star doctors and therapists sharing the global applications of their work and the impact it has both inside and outside of the facility. ALYN's holistic and innovative approach to caring for children with disabilities focuses on providing patients tools to live with the greatest possible amount of independence and mobility.
"We say that ALYN is Israel's best kept secret," said Maayan Aviv, Executive Director of American Friends of ALYN. "With the launch of this new webinar series, our hope is to show more people a behind-the-scenes look into the life changing work at ALYN. This series could help jumpstart an elevated level of pediatric care worldwide."
The webinar will begin at 12:15 p.m. EST, which is 7:15 p.m. in Israel. Registration is required, but there is no fee to attend. A recording of the event will be sent to all registrants. To register, click here.
About American Friends of ALYN Hospital
Since 1934, American Friends of ALYN Hospital (AFAH) has supported ALYN Hospital in Israel. AFAH focuses on increasing awareness of ALYN's life-changing work and raising funds to support it. Learn more about American Friends of ALYN Hospital, upcoming events and giving opportunities online at alynus.org.
About ALYN Hospital
Established in 1931, ALYN Hospital is Israel's only pediatric rehabilitation facility providing innovative care and individualized treatments for children with a wide range of congenital and acquired conditions, including cerebral palsy, neuromuscular diseases, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries and burns. ALYN Hospital's goal is to provide children with diverse disabilities with tools to live with the greatest possible amount of independence and mobility. Learn more at https://www.alyn.org.
