LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When American Health Connection (AHC) began offering its services in 2009, no one could have predicted how critical those services would become.
AHC pioneered the nation's first all-inclusive outsourced central scheduling call center for healthcare organizations, trademarked as Patient Communication Management® service, offering full outsourcing of patient communication, as well as overflow and after-hours assistance.
Today, in the face of current safety precautions, increasing numbers of healthcare providers are turning to AHC for help with scheduling difficulties now and post-pandemic.
"With non-essential healthcare services curtailed and droves of concerned patients seeking information, this is an unprecedented time in modern medicine," said AHC Chief Executive Officer Yuriy Kotlyar. "And once healthcare is back to business as usual," he continued, "the backlog of patients to be served will be staggering." He added that AHC "also foresees hiring hundreds of new remote employees in the coming months as the demand for our services continue."
Kotlyar acknowledges his company has seen an uptick in business recently, as providers seek assistance with their current scheduling workload and strive to get ahead of the curve. AHC provides its ACD (call center telephone system) to its overflow clients at no charge so they can send their agents home, he explained. It also recently began covering critical appointment line and telemedicine appointment scheduling.
Based in Beverly Hills, California, AHC currently has over 900 employees serving medical institutions across the country, Kotlyar said, employing fail-safe cloud-based systems for reliable 24/7 service. That workforce and AHC's technology-enabled solutions are all U.S. based, he added.
Among its clients is Adirondack Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Albany, New York. "AHC has given us an effective and efficient way to keep our employees safe," said Betsy Miller, MSML Practice Leader - Finance & Communications, "while enabling our patients to get information they need."
"In writing our mission statement 11 years ago," Kotlyar said, "our stated goal was to integrate patient communication outsourcing needs with the challenges facing the healthcare industry of tomorrow."
"Well, tomorrow is here," he concluded, "and we are glad we can do our part.'
American Health Connection offers a wide range of medical patient center services designed to dramatically improve both patient and physician satisfaction. Its Patient Communication Management® encompasses a suite of customized services that seamlessly and cost-effectively streamlines all aspects of the patient engagement process. AHC's comprehensive solutions are designed to dramatically improve scheduling and registration workflow, maximize client resource utilization and reduce expenses, and enhance care coordination to decrease hospital re-admissions.
