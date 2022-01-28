EDMOND, Okla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Health Staffing Group ("AHSG"), a technology-enabled, diversified healthcare staffing company with a full workforce solutions offering announced today that it was named in the 2021 Staffing Industry Analysts ("SIA") Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the U.S list. This is the fourth consecutive year AHSG has been named in the prestigious list.
"To be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts for our substantial growth over the past year is a true honor and tribute to the people that make it possible," Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer said.
According to the report, 59 firms generated $50 million or more in US healthcare temporary staffing revenue in 2020. Compiled together, these firms exceeded $17.7 billion in total revenue, accounting for 81% of the overall market.
AHSG was ranked as the 44th largest healthcare staffing firm in the United States.
This announcement follows another strong year of market recognition for AHSG. Earlier this year, AHSG was named an SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firm and an SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For.
"The success story of AHSG lies squarely on the shoulders of our amazing people. The company we have built stands on a mission of making a difference daily in the lives of those we serve, and our team carries out that mission every day," Smith said.
About American Health Staffing Group:
AHSG is a national and diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas, AHSG's seven divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including nursing, allied health, pharmacy, interim leadership, dialysis, non-clinical, and technology. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.
Media Contact
Cade Webb, American Health Staffing Group, +1 405-697-2099, cwebb@ahsstaffing.com
SOURCE American Health Staffing Group