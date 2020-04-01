CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals with the rare disease sarcoidosis live with concerns about their vulnerable health. The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, presents new risk and uncertainty for those with compromised immune systems. Since 90% of sarcoidosis patients have lung involvement, it is more important than ever to raise awareness about this disease in the face of this new threat to respiratory health. This April, for Sarcoidosis Awareness Month, the American Lung Association and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research will be partnering to raise awareness and provide opportunities for those affected by sarcoidosis to learn more on how they can protect their health.
Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that causes cells to form clumps called granulomas. When too many granulomas form on an organ, they can interfere with the organ's function. Sarcoidosis can affect any organ in the body. Individuals with pulmonary or cardiac sarcoidosis – and those on immunosuppressant medications due to sarcoidosis – may have an increased risk of developing more severe complications of COVID-19 if they contract the illness.
Throughout April, the two non-profit partners will be offering remote educational opportunities, including a live webinar and an online Q&A series with sarcoidosis experts. Resources are available for patients, caregivers, and clinicians who are interested in sarcoidosis education and awareness. Both organizations are also dedicated to keeping patients informed about COVID-19 as more science-based evidence about the illness becomes known.
Patients and caregivers can learn more about sarcoidosis and access these resources at Lung.org/sarcoidosis or StopSarcoidosis.org. Registered nurses, respiratory therapists and counselors are also available for one-on-one support through the Lung Association's Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA or online chat at Lung.org/helpline.
About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.
About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research
The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for this disease and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information about FSR, to volunteer, or make a donation, visit: stopsarcoidosis.org
April's Sarcoidosis Awareness Campaign is supported in part by grant funding from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.