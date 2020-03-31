CHICAGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation seeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the American Lung Association is committed to guiding the public with information and resources on COVID-19.
"As the nation's trusted champion of lung health, the American Lung Association is sharing the facts on COVID-19 and supporting especially those living with a lung disease and more vulnerable to the impacts of the virus," said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer.
Anyone can access information on COVID-19 and lung health from the American Lung Association through:
- Weekly Webinars: COVID-19 and Chronic Lung Disease—What You Need to Know, presented by Lung Association Chief Medical Officer - Register, view archived webcasts and FAQs
- Daily Updates: Access trusted lung health information on Lung.org/covid19
- One-on-One COVID-19 Support: Call our Lung HelpLine (1-800-LUNGUSA) or email to reach knowledgeable registered nurses and certified respiratory therapists who are ready to answer your questions about COVID-19 and the impact on lung health
- "Ask the Expert" Sessions: Hosted by our volunteer medical spokespeople on our Inspire online communities for people living with lung disease, addressing COVID-19.
The Lung Association also continues to fund lung health research, including COVID-19 research, with hopes it will translate to a potential treatment.
"Since 1904, the American Lung Association has led the response to many lung health challenges, from tuberculosis, cystic fibrosis and H1N1 to climate change, the youth vaping epidemic and lung cancer," Wimmer said. "The American Lung Association was founded by citizens faced with tuberculosis who wanted to fund research to save lives. We're in familiar territory with COVID-19. Today, we continue to work, on behalf of all Americans, to save lives through improving lung health and preventing lung disease."
Wimmer noted that visitors to Lung.org may notice a different look to the Lung Association's brand and iconic logo. "Months ago, we engaged in the process of refreshing our brand. While we addressed design, voice and culture, you'll see this refresh most visibly reflected in a shift from red to blue to reflect breath, breathing and clean air," Wimmer said. "And while our look has changed, our mission and vision remain the same. We know this will better position us to meet the lung health challenges for the next century, including the public health crisis we face today."
More information about COVID-19 can be found at Lung.org/covid19 or the Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA. For media seeking to schedule a media interview with a lung health expert on COVID-19, contact Stephanie Goldina at the American Lung Association at 312-801-7629 or Media@Lung.org.
About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.
American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601
1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004
1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org